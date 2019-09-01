



Summer does a number on our skin! We dedicate the entire season to the perfect sunkissed glow and once we finally achieve it, it’s a complete domino effect. Fading and flaking ultimately lead to itchy, irritated and dry. Then the seasons change and it’s one skin-related issue after another.

We’re always looking for ways to bring back that baby smooth skin. But how can we replenish, repair and reverse every single one of those skin-related issues? Treat yourself to this three-piece set. It’s the TLC our skin doesn’t just want but need.

The First Aid Beauty Dermstore Exclusive: FAB Favorites Bundle 3 Piece Set can solve any skin concern we might have. Reviewers claim it’s “the perfect kit” and “impossible to beat,” making this set the perfect trifecta we don’t want but need.

This set includes three products that can help to cleanse, exfoliate and lock in moisture. All three of these products can help to renew and hydrate skin, giving it a new life. Now, what can we expect from the products individually?

Pure Skin – Face Cleanser (5oz) Are you looking to wipe the slate clean? If so, this is the cleanser for you. This lightweight cleanser is gentle-yet-effective and suitable for all skin types. So many reviewers loved the “texture” and loved how it was “unscented and non-irritating, too.” It was great for anyone who was trying to clear away dirt, makeup or other impurities, all while calming stressed and irritated skin, too. Users loved how the whipped formula left their skin feeling “soft not stripped” and wasn’t at all “drying.” Some even called this “their favorite cleanser” of all time. Facial Radiance Pads (60 pads): This illuminating, gentle exfoliator has acquired quite the fan base! So many reviewers couldn’t stop raving over how “obsessed they were” with these pads, that felt “great on their skin.” But why wouldn’t they? The formula turns to non-irritating botanical extracts to promote a clear and youthful appearance that can help to brighten complexions. Not only will it do that but it’ll reduce wrinkles, protect skin from hyperpigmentation and even calm inflammation no matter what time of day we choose to use it. Ultra Repair Cream (6oz): Tired of dry, itchy and irritated skin? Of course, you are, and that’s why you need this hydrating face and body cream. This non-greasy formula deeply penetrates the surface of the skin to fortify a lipid barrier that will neutralize free radicals. It can help with flaking and irritation, help prevent future damage and alleviate inflammation. Reviewers claim this cream “saved their skin from head-to-toe” and even said it’s an excellent dupe for La Mer too!

