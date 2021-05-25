17 Skin Tone Swimsuits for a Barely-There Beach Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We sometimes tend to gravitate toward neon colors and bold prints when it comes to swimwear, but this year, we’ve taken a keen interest in going nude. We’re not talking about actually getting naked (though nude beaches are always an option) — we just mean wearing nude-colored swimsuits!

We honestly love how sleek wearing a nude shade can look, and we adore the simplicity! We’ve picked out 17 suits to help you fall in love with the look too, including two-piece bikini sets and one-piece bathing suits. We have nude suits for a variety of skin tones too, from deep to fair!

Two-Pieces

1. We instantly fell for the brown version of this sporty-chic SweatyRocks bikini!

2. This underwire Verdusa bikini is supportive and has a soft, ribbed fabric. Check out the apricot and brown shades!

3. If you’re looking for a peachy nude in a mega-flattering fit, this Juliet Holy bikini is a must-shop!

4. Look for the coffee brown, deep coffee brown and khaki variations of this SOLY HUX bikini on the dropdown list!

5. If you have a cooler skin tone with a pink tint, then this SherryDC bikini might be the perfect nude on you!

6. This beige Verdusa bikini comes with a sheer glitter cover-up and we are fully obsessed!

7. This light brown Lilosy bikini serves up a skin tone shade but adds a little bit of extra spice with its texture and ruffle trim!

8. Love a classic triangle bikini? This tan SHEKINI two-piece set is a timeless pick!

One-Pieces

9. The side cutout on this one-shoulder CUPSHE swimsuit lets you show off a little more of your actual skin apart from its lovely coffee shade!

10. Keep things sleek and simple with the nude, apricot or rosy brown versions of this ToBeInStyle swimsuit!

11. Belted one-pieces are one of the biggest swimwear trends this summer, and this FEIYOUNG swimsuit does it in both apricot and a deep tan!

12. This wrap-style CUPSHE one-piece is unbelievably flattering and we love the pinkish-brown shade!

13. This caramel brown CUPSHE swimsuit‘s lace-up front is breathtaking!

14. CUPSHE clearly has the nude swimwear game down pat, because this camel brown ruffle one-piece is another stunner!

15. This MakeMeChic monokini has such a cool asymmetrical look. We love the rust brown shade!

16. We love the plunge in front and straps in back of this tan RIS-K swimsuit!

17. This two-tone Nituyy monokini plays with two different shades for a fun look that will fit a bunch of different skin tones!

