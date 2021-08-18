Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re obsessed with following beauty accounts on social media or keep up-to-date with all of the latest products, you’ve likely seen the famous Hanacure face mask that makes your skin appear unrecognizable after you apply it. People consistently post pictures of their transformed skin to show the shocking contrast, and many shoppers swear that the results are nothing short of amazing!

Well, there’s a new mask in town, and it’s reportedly similar to the viral sensation everyone couldn’t stop talking about. Shoppers say that this mask from SKIN1004 is just as fantastic as Hanacure’s product, but there’s one major difference: It costs far less! Naturally, we were incredibly curious and needed to research this alleged miracle mask.

Get the SKIN1004 Zombie Pack – Wash Off Pore Tightening and Lifting Face Mask for just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

This mask is designed to tighten up the skin, which creates an effect that isn’t necessarily aesthetically pleasing. No wonder it’s been dubbed the “Zombie” mask! It’s intended to firm up your skin, which may help with a slew of issues — namely fine lines and wrinkles. All you have to do is mix the wet and dry components together, use the applicator brush to apply the mask onto clean, dry skin and wait for about 10-15 minutes. Then, simply wash it off with some warm water and you’re all set. Oh, and don’t forget to take a funny selfie to send to the group chat!

Reviewers claim that using this mask has allowed them to significantly diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. One shopper notes that they used the mask to target the lines on their forehead twice a week for six weeks, and that they’re barely noticeable now. While some users do say that Hanacure’s mask definitely has its advantages, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, this SKIN1004 face mask is an amazing buy!

