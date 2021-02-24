This Cult-Favorite Anti-Aging Serum From SkinCeuticals Just Got a Major Upgrade

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re huge fans of the bestselling SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum, which works wonders for anyone who’s looking for a solid anti-aging product. But here’s the thing about skincare: Just because a product is popular doesn’t mean that it will work for everyone! We all have different skin types, which means our reactions tend to vary too.

Now, we’re not knocking the C E Ferulic serum here — it’s a miracle product that’s changed the lives (and faces) of so many shoppers. However, if you have oily, combination or acne-prone skin, it may not be clearing up your complexion. That’s the case for pretty much any serum on the market — their formulas can be a bit too heavy if you grapple with persistent oily skin. Luckily, SkinCeuticals also has the solution for anyone who’s in the market for an option that works perfectly with more skin types: Their brand new Silymarin CF serum!

Get the Silymarin CF serum for $166, available from SkinCeuticals!

This serum has been described as somewhat of an updated version of the C E Ferulic serum, as it’s specifically designed for anyone who deals with oily skin. It’s an anti-aging vitamin C serum that’s oil-free, and actually helps rid your skin of excess debris for a clearer complexion! It also helps significantly reduce oil oxidation by up to 76%, which is what may cause breakouts to happen.

If you have oily or combination skin, this serum was made for you — literally! It targets all of the issues excess oil can create, and still offers up all of the other benefits that you can get from the C E Ferulic serum. It may help brighten up your complexion, diminish the appearance of fine lines and create smoother looking skin in the process. This serum also protects the skin from environmental free radicals that can exacerbate all of your standard skin concerns. That’s merely the cherry on top of this amazing product!

Even though this is a brand new addition to the SkinCeuticals portfolio, shoppers are already giving this serum outstanding reviews. After just one week of use, reviewers say they’ve seen a noticeable improvement in their skin texture — and also noted a lack of pimples popping up! It’s even reported to help reduce brown spots and other discoloration after two weeks of use, which is an added bonus in terms of what this serum can do for your skin. If you struggle with your skin, you can get ahead of the curve by picking this product up now. We sense another cult following coming on quick!

