17 Skirts That Show Off Your Legs in Just the Right Places

Wearing a skirt is a seriously powerful way to make a statement. Add a slit here, a notch there, some flow here and some stretch there and boom — it’s like you’re stepping straight off the runway.

We love skirts that show some leg — they have to be just right though. Not every skirt is going to have the same fashionable effect as the last. So which ones are worth it? We’ve come up with a list of 17 for you to check out!

Animal Print

1. This SweatyRocks skirt has a mini cheetah print that is all kinds of fierce!

2. How about some snake vibes? This WDIRARA skirt can elevate so many outfits!

3. This WBIN BIN skirt has such a funky zebra print!

4. We would never forget leopard! This LYANER midi skirt is a fashion staple!

Floral Print

5. This Allegra K A-line skirt deserves a photo shoot!

6. This STIDY wrap skirt has total boho vibes!

7. This Lulus skirt has a smocked drop waist for mega-cute comfort!

8. We’re obsessed with the drapey design of this SheIn skirt!

Polka Dot

9. With a slit and an asymmetrical hem, this Happy Sailed skirt is a statement maker for sure!

10. This AIMCOO skirt is such a flattering way to do a mini skirt with its ruffle wrap hem!

11. The super affordable Verdusa skirt is also a great mini, and we love how the uneven hem looks on the legs!

12. This handkerchief hem PrinStory skirt looks so comfy!

Solid

13. Go for the classic Angelina Jolie leg pose in this black Verdusa maxi skirt!

14. This Pistola dress from Lulus has cute buttons down the front!

15. Double slit action! Let both legs shine in this Loxdonz skirt!

16. The belt detail on this BSJIA skirt will show off a little extra leg, but it will also make you feel ready to fight off bad guys in The Matrix!

17. This flowy white Doublju skirt belongs on the beach — and so do we!

