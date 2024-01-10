Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Since we recently passed the winter solstice, days are still much shorter than they are in the summer months. That means it might be dark when you leave for the office and dark when you get back home — oof! You’re not alone in absolutely detesting this time of year. Many parts of the United States are only getting eight or nine hours of daylight right now!

But if the constant darkness outside makes naps particularly alluring, you may find yourself sleeping much more than usual. Napping is totally fine to do — unless it interferes with your quality of nighttime rest. Sleep is critical for a proper functioning circulatory system, immune system, digestive system and pretty much every other “system” in your body. It also supports healthy brain function, and who wouldn’t want that?

Get the Chewsy Peaceful Sleep Chews for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are valid at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Related: No Colds This Season: The Candy-Like Vitamins You Need We may be adults, but we still need to take our vitamins (and occasionally be reminded to do so!). While we may not be taking gummies shaped like Flintstones characters anymore, These fruity chews make it easy to hit your daily vitamin goals while enjoying the process. Raspberry lemonade, tropical cherry, mint and blueberry grape […]

We get it. That third season of Breaking Bad got a little too good, you ate a heavy dinner too late, your boyfriend won’t stop snoring — there are many factors out of your control which tend to interfere with sleep quality. But if you want to do everything in your power to wind down, get drowsy and relax properly — and reap the benefits of a good night’s sleep — these tasty chews will become your new bedtime BFF.

They are formulated with the best sleep-inducing herbs, botanicals and hormones, including melatonin, chamomile, lemon balm and magnolia — all of which promote physical and mental calmness. These ingredients are said to help you not only fall asleep, but stay asleep. For those who wake up frequently in the middle of the night, this is a game-changer!

Related: I Don't Travel Anywhere Without This Travel Bag — You Won't Either Trying to pack for a trip, whether you’re going to Europe for three weeks or the Wisconsin Dells for three days, can be stressful. The only thing worse than overpacking — and the inevitable sore arm from carrying the extra belongings — is under-packing and forgetting a slew of your essentials. In the realm of […]

All ingredients are third-party tested and free of GMOs, artificial colors, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, dairy and soy ingredients, so you can be sure you’re getting only what you need — and none of the other additives found in some sleep supplements on the market. These ones have the texture of a Starburst candy and a delicious minty flavor, something to look forward to after a long day. Think of it as dessert!

Each individually-wrapped gummy is potent enough to potentially induce restful sleep. It is recommended to take one an hour and 30 minutes before bedtime — any earlier and you’ll be sleeping through dinner, and any later, you’ll be awake for much longer than you want to be.

So if 2024 is your year to take control of your health, start with high quality sleep! You may find that other areas of your life improve automatically.

Get the Chewsy Peaceful Sleep Chews for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are valid at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other sleep gummies and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!