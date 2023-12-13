Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We may be adults, but we still need to take our vitamins (and occasionally be reminded to do so!). While we may not be taking gummies shaped like Flintstones characters anymore, These fruity chews make it easy to hit your daily vitamin goals while enjoying the process.

Raspberry lemonade, tropical cherry, mint and blueberry grape are just a few of the swoon-worthy flavors Chewsy offers. Whatever your taste or health needs, Chewsy most likely has a Starburst-like chew for you. Read on for more details!

Get Chewsy 6-in-1 Immune Support Supplement Fruity Chews for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are valid at the time of publication, December 13, but are subject to change.

One of the features which makes these vitamins stand out is the nutrition profile of each variety. At this time of year, we’re eyeing the 6-in-1 Immune Support Supplement which boasts key, cold-fighting nutrients like elderberry, vitamin D, zinc and selenium. All of these ingredients are in doses that maximize efficacy without providing too much — and yes, concentrations too high can be harmful (and can often lead to pesky side effects like an upset stomach)!

And if you’re hoping for stronger hair, better sleep, more youthful skin or lower stress levels, there’s a chew for that too! Each variety is formulated without GMOs, gluten, dairy, soy, artificial flavors, artificial colors and artificial sweeteners. So, what’s left? Only the good stuff!

Chewsy’s impressive roster contains multivitamins for men, women and kids, so grab a pack for the whole family! Each pack comes with 30 chews, and it takes just one chew a day to (hopefully) keep the doctor away!

But as always, speak with your physician before taking any new vitamins, supplements or medications. Here’s to a cold-free winter season for all of Us!

See it: Get Chewsy 6-in-1 Immune Support Supplement Fruity Chews for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are valid at the time of publication, December 13, but are subject to change.

