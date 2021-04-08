21 Slimming, Flattering Blazers That You Need in Your Closet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Blazers are one of spring and summer’s biggest trends, and we’re already spotting A-listers like Hailey Bieber embracing the aesthetic. But how do you know which style and fit will be the most flattering for you?

There are a variety of blazers on the market, and many of them serve different functions. Cropped blazers are the perfect match for high-waisted jeans or pants because they highlight the waist, and looser, oversized blazers can flatter you just as fabulously. Fitted blazers are ideal if you’re looking to create an hourglass shape, and a blazer dress is the ultimate option for a bold fashionista! Keep reading to see our top blazer picks for the season, and score one for yourself now!

21 Slimming and Flattering Blazers for Spring and Summer

Oversized Blazers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This long blazer from Sugar Lips has the chicest minimalistic look, and the light lilac shade is divine!

2. We Also Love: We’re obsessed with the extra long length of this blazer from TYQQU, which extends about halfway down the thigh.

3. We Also Love: This blazer from Milumia also has a longer hem that’s just as flattering!

4. We Also Love: Wear this double-breasted blazer from Vetinee to instantly add some elegant flair to a simple outfit.

5. We Also Love: It doesn’t get more classic than this oversized blazer from Alexander + David, which you can buy in black or white!

6. We Also Love: Shoppers are calling this relaxed oversized blazer from Ofenbuy a “perfect” purchase!

Cropped Blazers

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The angled points on the front hem of this Hybrid & Company blazer provide a seriously slimming effect!

8. We Also Love: This Allegra K cropped collarless blazer’s length hits right around the smallest part of the waist, and looks amazing with high-waisted pants!

9. We Also Love: We’re loving the casual vibes of the draped collar and open-front style of this cropped blazer from Awesome21.

10. We Also Love: Another cropped blazer from Allegra K features an exaggerated collar that seriously stands out!

11. We Also Love: This Hybrid & Company cropped blazer has a ruffle along the hem that exudes a flattering peplum vibe!

Fitted Blazers

12. Our Absolute Favorite: The timeless cut and design of this Auliné Collection blazer makes it a hit with Amazon shoppers — and with Us!

13. We Also Love: This blazer from Doublju has ruffles on the front, which look amazing with its overall slim fit!

14. We Also Love: We love how the cut of this Beyove blazer is designed to create a seriously flattering hourglass shape.

15. We Also Love: This Urban CoCo blazer is the perfect example of a traditional blazer with modern touches.

16. We Also Love: Another great blazer that’s made to cinch your waist and create a gorgeous shape is this version from Genhoo!

Blazer Dresses

17. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll feel (and look!) like a major fashionista whenever you wear this stylish dress from UNIQUE21!

18. We Also Love: This hot pink blazer dress from meesacci comes with a matching square-buckle belt — très chic!

19. We Also Love: If you want a different blazer dress look, check out the military-style design of this one from iYYVV!

20. We Also Love: For an edgier, model-off-duty look, this “boyfriend” style blazer from ellos is long enough to pull off as a dress!

21. We Also Love: This blazer dress from Bardot was designed to fit like a mini dress for a figure-hugging look!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!