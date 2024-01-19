Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Achieving peak rich mom style is about far more than just outward appearance or status symbols — it’s truly a way of life. Beyond dressing up in fancy clothing or driving a nice car, it’s also about all of the small moments in between. Just think about the viral TikTok sound, “You’re a rich mom, of course you’d invest in small, extravagant luxuries that make your day-to-day a little fancier.” Emulate that energy!

These little rich mom luxuries are all about making the most of small moments. They can turn cozy nights at home into extravagant celebrations of self-care and help to stock your purse with items to leave you looking and feeling refreshed. They make ordinary everyday moments just a little more extraordinary — exactly how a rich mom does. Read on!

1. Soft and Silky: Nothing makes a night in more decadent than this silky kimono robe. Channeling true rich mom energy, it serves old Hollywood, and I picture it pairing perfectly with a glass of champagne and strawberries next to a bubble bath — $29!

2. Sexy and Sensual: If you haven’t yet heard of incense papers, allow me to introduce you. These Papier d’Armenie incense papers are a unique and special way to fill the room with an enchanting scent. Capture rich mom energy by simply burning them in a heat-resistant incense bowl — $27!

3. Signature Scent: A go-to luxurious scent is part of the rich mom aura. The perfect choice, Tocca’s Colette Fragrance, comes in a 1920s-inspired cut-glass bottle and has a seductive and mysterious fragrance made of warm floral, bergamot and sandalwood — $50!

4. Clean and Fresh: Rich moms do everything they can for great skin, and good makeup remover wipes are a part of that package. Great for keeping clean both at home and on the go, the Clean Skin Club face towels remove makeup but are also absorbent enough to clean the hands and body — $17!

5. Under-Eye Saver: Rich moms have no time for dark under eyes, which is why it’s important to have a stack of eye masks on hand. The Dieux Skin Forever Eye Mask is perfect for waking up tired eyes and protecting from makeup fallout — $25!

6. Extravagant Exfoliator: Make an ordinary shower extraordinary with the French Girl Rose Sea Polish, which combines coconut oil, shea and cocoa butter to create a beautiful rose-scented skin exfoliator — $42!

7. Best Brush: Lustrous rich mom hair takes some upkeep. The best place to start is with a cute, custom hair brush with your name on it — $30!

8. French Face Cream: The French know how to do luxury, which is why many products from the region align so well with rich moms. This is why we think the iconic, French-made Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré face cream would be rich mom-approved — $15!

9. Healing Hydration: From their toes to their hands, rich moms are groomed to perfection. L’occitane’s hand creams are the perfect choice to make dry hands soft and silky — $33!

10. Set the Mood: A rich power mom herself, Diptyque’s Vanille Scented Candle is Beyoncé-approved. Need we say more? — $74!

11. Luxe Lotion: A rich mom would never be caught out and about with dry skin, which is why we think they’d rely on Nécessaire’s The Body Lotion. Made with peptides, niacinamide and vitamin C, the nourishing lotion also doubles as a body serum — $28!

12. Mouthwatering Macaroons: Pick up a rich mom hobby by learning to make a decadent dessert with Angel Bake Macaroons. Shoppers say they have an “elegant and exquisite unique flavor” and are like “heaven in a box” — $16!

13. Plumped to Perfection: Dry, cracked lips won’t stand a chance against Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask. Made of berry fruit complex, murumuru seed and shea butter, it’s a rich mom skincare routine essential — $24!

14. Beauty Sleep: Waking up feeling refreshed and ready for a day of pilates and lunch is only made possible by a good night’s sleep. The Lulusilk night sleeping mask, made of 100% mulberry, can help with that — $10!

15. Goodbye Grease: Kiss greasy-looking hair goodbye with Crown Affair’s Dry Shampoo. It comes with a brush applicator for an extra touch of luxury — $36!

16. All in the Accessories: Every rich mom’s purse is equipped with all of the essentials, including a luxe hair clip. This one from Alexandre de Paris, with a white middle and black border, whispers quiet luxury — $95!

17. Posh Protection: A mainstay on the vanities of posh women in the days of old Hollywood, we think the Marshal Eel skin leather lipstick case is the perfect choice for preventing your favorite lipstick from breaking open in your purse — $17!

