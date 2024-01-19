Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Bows are one of the biggest fashion trends right now. The accessory has made its way into our hair, onto our clothing and onto our ballet flats. It’s simple yet adorable and chic, adding femme flair to any look.

While we honestly love matching up with friends and strangers alike, we’ve also been looking for a way to take this coquettish trend to the next level. When we spotted this earring set on Amazon (a number one new release!), we knew we had found it!

Get the Coolkin Gold Bow Earring Set, 9 Pairs (originally $19) on sale for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Don’t Torture Your Feet With Heels, Grab These Flats Instead – 28% Off Heels can look absolutely stunning with the right outfit. They’re absolutely gorgeous, and you can make a look complete with the right pair. But let’s not kid ourselves. They aren’t always the most comfortable shoes in the world. In fact, you don’t have to wear heels all the time to make a great outfit. Try […]

With the sale price, you’re nabbing each pair from this earring set for well under $2. We’d normally be a little worried, but most shoppers seem to agree that the value is there. “They are made of good quality metal and the gold is a beautiful color,” one wrote, noting that they are “not cheap looking at all. I would highly recommend.” The alloy metal is also nickel and lead-free!

While all of the earrings in this set are bow-shaped, there is a great variety among them. Some are longer and thinner, some are shorter and crinklier, some sparkle while others shine. Shoppers even note that a couple of pairs come with clip-on backs, which is great for if your ears aren’t pierced or if you want to create a stack!

Related: Love Taylor Swift’s $2,650 YSL Bag? Get the Look for 98% Less Have a blank space in your handbag collection that needs to be filled? Let Taylor Swift be your inspiration. The singer was photographed arriving at Electric Lady Studios in NYC on Tuesday, January 9, wearing a green sweater dress, a brown wool coat by Stella McCartney and black Gucci boots, a tan YSL bag hanging […]

We have so many outfit ideas for these golden bow earrings. We’re picturing one of the chunkier pairs with a pearl-button cardigan, mini skirt and heeled booties. We’re also seeing a dangly pair with a little black dress, high heels, a clutch and an Audrey Hepburn-inspired hairdo. Even wearing a pair of these earrings with jeans and a plain white tee would make a statement.

While even the original price of this set is good, the sale price is even better. We’re not sure how long the discount will last, so shop fast!

Not your style? Explore more earrings here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us