Heels can look absolutely stunning with the right outfit. They’re absolutely gorgeous, and you can make a look complete with the right pair. But let’s not kid ourselves. They aren’t always the most comfortable shoes in the world. In fact, you don’t have to wear heels all the time to make a great outfit. Try flats instead!

If you’re tired of sore feet after a night out, you can stop putting pressure on them by opting for a pair of cute flats that can go with just about anything you own. Even better, they’re on sale right now!

It’s the right time to bring a new pair of gorgeous flats home, so go ahead and adopt a pair today. We’ve found a super comfortable pair that you can actually save 28% off on right now. All you have to do is head to Zappos!

Get the Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Atlas Flat for just $107 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Atlas Flat is a super plus, luxe flat that are designed specifically to keep you comfortable without you having to exert any effort. And perhaps the coolest thing about them, beyond the leather bow at the toe, they actually have a slightly raised, stacked heel to give you a bit more height, making these a truly elevated heel.

You just slip them on and enjoy their cushioned footbed with a cushy inside that cradles your feet with every step. And they come in a variety of colors, too, in case goes-with-everything back just isn’t your thing. Kenneth Cole is a brand that’s known for luxury and feel-good materials, and that’s what you’re getting here. The bow is just so cute, though, seriously! If all that sounds good, you should act fast – they’re only $107 right now at Zappos, down from their original price of $149.

Buyers agree that these fun yet casual flats are great picks for long wear, with some wearers praising them for how easily they upgrade an otherwise casual look.

“Loved this shoe,” one wrote. “Comfortable and upgrades a casual outfit.”

“Excellent dress shoe for someone who can’t wear high heel any longer!” another added.

