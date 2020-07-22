This Push-Up Bikini Top Is So Flattering, You’ll Want to Wear It 24/7

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s face it: The struggle is real when you have a smaller chest. It’s not that we don’t appreciate our petite cup size, it can just be a slightly difficult task to find a bra or bikini top that actually enhances our natural shape! Sometimes, all we want to do is feel confident — especially while we’re lounging on the beach.

Some bikini tops claim to be fashioned in a true push-up style, but ultimately don’t fit correctly or leave awkward gaps between the body and the actual garment. Thankfully, this Smart & Sexy push-up is so incredibly flattering, shoppers are saying they don’t ever want to take it off!

This bikini top is so fantastic, it’s basically the definition of “va-va-voom”! It comes as no surprise that proud owners are ecstatic with their purchase. One shopper loves how the soft, foamy push-up padding “forms to your boobs rather than the other way around,” which provides a more natural shape and lift.

While anyone can benefit from this bikini top, we’re here specifically for those with smaller bust sizes who are having trouble meeting their swimsuit match. Reviewers with similar sizing claim that even the A-size top manages to give them cleavage, which is incredible! Feeling confident and beautiful is exactly what you deserve when wearing a two-piece bikini.

This halter top has two gold metal embellishments on the straps that are giving Us total Grecian goddess vibes. The straps are thick and have a ruched effect which complement the gold details. In terms of colors, this top comes in black, peach, hot pink and mint green.

You can easily team this top with black bottoms you already own, or find a fun printed pair that matches. The back has a G-hook closure with three different settings you can adjust to your body. Whether you have an A-cup or a D, this top is as flattering as it gets — so upgrade your swim style now!

