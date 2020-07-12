Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The 1960s were a truly groundbreaking decade. Between pop culture, fashion and widespread calls for social change, plenty of major events were packed into those 10 years! Though it didn’t actually involve the mass disposal of undergarments, the phrase “bra burning” has become synonymous with the Women’s Liberation Movement.

Anyway, that history lesson aside: Who among Us hasn’t felt fed up with a bra and wanted to ditch it for good? For those of us with larger chests, it can be super difficult to find an undergarment that properly fits our figures. If you’ve been on the hunt for a bra that actually feels comfortable, Amazon shoppers are raving about this option that they found from Smart & Sexy. Best of all, it’s available in an incredible array of size options for nearly every buyer!

Get the Smart & Sexy Women’s Signature Lace Unlined Underwire Bra for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.



Before we talk about how size-inclusive this bra is, let’s get into how it makes people feel. One reviewer notes that it “fits like a glove,” and that it’s the first bra they picked up without trying on that actually suited them properly. They love the “confidence” that the bra gives them, and claim the support is seriously top-notch. Quite frankly, they can’t believe that they were able to find a bra as amazing as this one for such an affordable price!

These bras are made from super soft lace and have underwire support. There is zero padding and it’s slightly see-though, but we love the romantic, frilly effect. It comes in 14 different stunning shades, and shoppers plan on purchasing this bra in multiple colors.

Get the Smart & Sexy Women’s Signature Lace Unlined Underwire Bra for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Now let’s get into the sizing — the waistband sizes go from 32 up to 46, and the cup sizes start at C and go to DDD. We’re so grateful about to Smart & Sexy for the extended range, and we imagine you’ll feel the same. This is a bra that you won’t ever want to hurl in the trash — in fact, some of these shoppers say they have worn them for incredibly long periods of time without any discomfort. Goals!

See it: Get the Smart & Sexy Women’s Signature Lace Unlined Underwire Bra for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Smart & Sexy and shop all of the lingerie, sleep and loungewear available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!