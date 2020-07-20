This Chic and Strappy Bikini Top Complements All Bust Sizes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you have a larger chest, finding a bikini top that actually supports you can be a difficult mission. Most of the swim sets on the market don’t necessarily cater to bigger bust sizes, which tend to require a more structured design to help keep everything in place.

Rarely do we come across a single bikini top that works well for such a wide range of sizes. Usually you’ll find one design for smaller chests, and a slightly altered version for larger sizes. But this simple, chic strappy top from Smart & Sexy looks amazing on virtually every bust!

Get the Smart & Sexy Women’s Swim Secret Halter Bikini Top for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2020, but are subject to change.



Amazon shoppers that have larger chests are over the moon about this bikini top. It was made in a bustier-style with underwire boning that gives the chest ample amounts of support. The overall structure of this top also provides the perfect level of coverage that helps accentuate the bust beautifully.

These halter bikini tops tie in the back area around the neck, which is a traditionally popular style for larger chests. There’s also an additional strap in the center that adds even more support, but you can remove it if you want to change your look up. If you’re feeling daring, you can also try tucking the halter straps into the cups and going completely strapless! One reviewer claims that even without the straps, this top is more than sufficient and still easily holds up the chest.

Happy customers note that this bikini top is a must-have for your swimwear wardrobe. One Amazon reviewer even claims that this is “the best fitting thing [they’ve] purchased.” The best part about this piece is that it works for all of Us. Although it may have been made with bigger busts in mind, you can totally rock this top no matter what your chest size is. We love versatility — and can’t wait to make this our own.

