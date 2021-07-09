This Compact Water Flosser May Be 50% More Effective Than String Floss

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“You need to floss more.” We’ve all heard those words come out of our dentist’s mouth. We dread it every time. And yet…we don’t really floss more. Maybe we try for a while, but our oral care routine quickly loses steam. Flossing is just kind of a pain. Even if we do stick with it, we can’t even necessarily reach all of the tough spots!

There’s the idea of buying a water flosser, but most of them are way too big to even fit in our bathroom, seem really complicated to use and are simply too expensive to even bother with. And do they really work just as well as string floss? Well, not exactly. In fact, this compact, inexpensive and easy-to-use one may actually be 50% more effective!

Get the SmileDirectClub Cordless Water Flosser for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This water flosser is changing the game. It claims to remove 99% of the plaque both between teeth and below the gumline, which means your smile may be getting a quick upgrade. This flosser is cordless and has a handheld design, meaning it can easily fit on your bathroom sink or even in your suitcase when traveling unlike other water flossers with huge bases. One charge is made to last a full month too (using it twice per day!), so you don’t even have to worry about bringing the charger on vacation!

Using this water flosser is super simple. Just press the “mode” button to pick your pressure — normal, soft or pulse — stick the tip in your mouth and lean over the sink, and then turn it on. Floss until the water runs out, guiding the tip around your teeth and letting the water (and any yuckies) fall out of your mouth. Turn it off again when it runs out of water. Done!

Get the SmileDirectClub Cordless Water Flosser for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

A water flosser it great for everybody, but you’ll especially want to consider one if you have braces or a permanent retainer, perhaps, to help get those hard-to-reach spots. It can also be helpful if you have wisdom teeth growing in. It’s great for anyone who’s on the go too, since you can save time by using it in the shower!

This water flosser comes with an extra tip, which we also love, so someone else in your household can use it too (or you can have a spare). One tip has a purple ring around the base so you can tell the difference!

Remember, if it’s your first time water flossing, it’s best to try out the soft setting first before working your way up to normal. It can feel intense the first couple of times, but you’ll get used to it. It’s all uphill from there!

Get the SmileDirectClub Cordless Water Flosser for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from SmileDirectClub here and check out more power dental flossers here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!