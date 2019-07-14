Wouldn’t it be amazing to have just one product to solve almost all of our beauty woes — and our messy vanity or medicine cabinet woes? One that’s more than affordable, long-lasting and proven to work? Of course! So what are we waiting for? That product is being sold right now!

Smith’s Rosebud Salve is the be-all and end-all of beauty, and even some first-aid, products. This do-it-all tin has been around for over a century, making its way into top celebrities’ makeup bags all over the world. And when we say top celebrities, we mean top. Like, Beyoncé Knowles status. Yes, even Queen Bey herself not only approves of this salve, but has absolutely raved about it!

See it: Get Smith’s Rosebud Salve for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2019, but are subject to change.

Knowles once told Allure all about her love for this product. “I love the Rosebud Salve in the blue can,” she said in 2011. “I wear it with my lipstick. I did this trick last summer, when I was on vacation: I used it to prime my lashes before curling. It was like a natural mascara. It made the lashes hold the curl and look shiny. I use it for everything!”

As if Knowles’ word wasn’t enough, other gorgeous stars like Natalie Portman and Leighton Meester have also shared their love for this salve in the past. It currently has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, too, and shoppers are obsessed with how it keeps their lips smooth even through harsh winters. They say it even helps to heal blemishes and rashes better than topical prescriptions! It certainly smells better than prescriptions too, with a slight rose scent that shoppers are calling heavenly!

We already know that this pink Rosebud Salve is excellent for chapped lips and enhancing lashes, but what else can it do? Some like to use it on their nails to keep their cuticles soft and healthy, while others like to dab it onto their eyelids. We can either leave it by itself for a glossy look or have it act as a primer before layering shadow on top. Don’t worry — it’s not heavy or sticky! Some even use it at night to take off their eye makeup as a first step before following up with a foam cleanser!

Looking for a dewy highlight without major glitter fallout? This salve is the perfect choice for your cheekbones. Many like to use it on their eyebrows, too, in place of a gel. Apply and brush through with a clean wand for stay-all-day brows that will rack up the compliments. And remember, if it can hold our eyebrows in place, it can hold our hair flyaways down, too!

If we have dry spots on our elbows, knees or anywhere else on our body, this salve is going to be the first thing we reach for to soften them up. Same goes for healing minor burns or abrasions!

We’ll be amazed by just how handy this little blue tin is once we have it in our hand. Some might even say we’ll be “crazy in love” with it. Maybe even enough to “put a ring on it!”

