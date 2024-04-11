Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a fashion and beauty writer, I always find inspiration from the looks my favorite celebrities and influencers sport on the red carpet. As a proud member of Beyoncé‘s Bey Hive, the singer’s aesthetics and song lyrics deliver inspo just the same. As you’re reading this, I’m stocking up on Western-inspired hats, boots and accessories to celebrate her new Cowboy Carter album.

Back in 2020, the megastar appeared on Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” remix, where she rapped “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain,” and I never related to a lyric more. As a plus-size fashionista with thick thighs, I’m all too familiar with the pains of jumping around to squeeze myself into denim that feels so tight and uncomfortable. Not to mention all of the denim I’ve thrown away because of inner thigh holes that form because of friction whenever I walk.

Now that spring has sprung, I’m happily ditching my denim woes in favor of flowy options. Stretchy pieces with breathable fabric are at the top of my agenda. I recently scrolled by a flattering jumpsuit by Dokoto on Amazon and I’m so excited to wear it all spring.

The flowy, loose silhouette was one of the first things to catch my eye. These aren’t your average overalls! This one-piece is made from soft material, making for a stretchy, comfortable fit. Despite the lightweight fabric, it’s not see-through, which piqued my interest even more. The square neckline and spaghetti straps are standout characteristics, too. Flattering ribbed fabric covers the chest area before the overalls fall into a flowy wide-leg design.

It comes in 18 colors that look like a literal rainbow. There are bright shades of purple, yellow and green for fashionistas looking for a bright pop of color this spring. Of course, there are neutral shades like apricot gray and laurel green for minimalist shoppers who prefer neutral tones.

Jumpsuits truly take the hassle out of styling. You can’t go wrong whether you style this one-piece with chunky wedges, flip-flops or canvas sneakers. Accessories are a helpful tool to dress this look up or down. Danity necklaces and huggie earrings are perfect for casual looks, while charm bracelets and oversized hoops deliver a street-style take.

Amazon shoppers are pleased with this jumpsuit as well. “[It’s] super cute, well made [and] flattering. I get tons of compliments when I wear [it],” one five-star reviewer shared. “I recently purchased this romper, and I couldn’t be happier with it. As someone with a curvy body, I’m always on the lookout for clothing that not only fits well but also flatters my figure, and this romper does just that,” another customer raved.

Whether you’re looking for alternatives to denim or making room for new additions to your springtime wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with a flattering jumpsuit. Snag this Amazon find while your size is still in stock!