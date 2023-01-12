Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Life hack: The right pillow makes all the difference in how well you sleep at night. Everyone has a different sleeping style, so it would make sense to search for a pillow which supports the way you get your beauty rest. But how can you know if the pillow you’re investing in is right for you?

Whether you’re a back, side or stomach sleeper, shoppers say you’ll snag the support that’s appropriate for your lifestyle with this pillow from Snuggle-Pedic! There’s one key feature this item offers, which according to reviewers, makes all the difference — creating the “perfect” pillow.

Get the Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow (originally $60) on sale for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

So many pillows come as they are, as in you receive the pillow itself and possibly a cover. But this one arrives with something extra — additional stuffing so you can create the optimal sleeping environment! Shoppers adore this detail, and say that it comes in handy — especially down the line after a few months of use.

You may want a firmer feel, in which case you can zip open the stuffing compartment and add more to the pillow. But in the event your pillow loses its give over time, you won’t have to spend money on a new option, as there’s already extra fill to help restore its original shape!

The fill itself is ideal because it’s hypoallergenic, and the shredded quality makes the pillow feel more natural and can help contour to your head, neck and shoulders. The cover is made from a bamboo material which can keep you cool — meaning no constant pillow-flipping throughout the night. Who wants to toss and turn endlessly? And as the cherry on top, this pillow is on sale — you can seriously score it for up to 60% off! Say hello to a better night’s sleep thanks to this comfort-inducing dream machine. We’re sold!

