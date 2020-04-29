This Clean, 5-Star Hand Soap May Literally Save Lives

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

While hand sanitizer has become one of the hottest topics and hottest products these days, when we’re at home, there’s nothing more reliable than the soap that sits loyally on our sink. We’re not worried about alcohol percentages or portability — we just want to be able to wash our hands with some simple suds!

Of course, though, not all soaps are created equal. Some sit in plastic bottles that constantly jam and have trouble lathering…and others save lives. Really. That’s why Soapply was founded. When you buy a bottle from the Credo-exclusive brand, a $1 donation will be sent to a school in Tigray, Ethiopia to fund water, sanitation and hygiene initiatives!

Get the Soapply for Credo Liquid Hand Wash for just $20 only at Credo Beauty! Every order includes three free samples!

The charity aspect was enough to sell Us on this liquid hand soap, but all of the five-star reviews certainly didn’t hurt. Shoppers say their “hands have become so soft” while using it thanks to its “nourishing feel.” It “removes tough dirt” easily but is still “perfect for [their] sensitive skin.” In fact, multiple reviewers say it’s now the only soap they’ll use in their house. And when other people come over? It “ends up becoming the topic of conversation” every time because guests love it so much!

This hand wash was created using a 300-year-old recipe, modernized for the highest quality with food-grade organic oils. It creates a “luxe lather” as you work it into your hands, lifting dirt and harmful germs away from skin and letting them rinse down the drain. It feels so silky-smooth that you’ll have absolutely no problem hitting that 20-second hand-washing minimum. You’ll just want to keep going and going!

Get the Soapply for Credo Liquid Hand Wash for just $20 only at Credo Beauty! Every order includes three free samples!

As with all products at Credo, this soap is cruelty-free and made with only clean ingredients, keeping the toxins out of your skincare. It’s naturally unscented and made for all skin types, including skin that is prone to allergies. It’s even amazing at keeping Mother Nature clean, as it comes in an eco-friendly glass bottle that you can repurpose once you run out of soap. How cute would a flower look sticking out of the top?

There is so much to love about Soapply. The brand’s mission to “make hand-washing possible worldwide” is obviously way high up at the top of the list, but that’s also part of what makes it a “slam dunk gift,” as reviewers say. With Mother’s Day coming up super soon, we think you just found your gift for this year!

Get the Soapply for Credo Liquid Hand Wash for just $20 only at Credo Beauty! Every order includes three free samples!

Looking for something else? Check out more hand care here and shop everything at Credo Beauty here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!