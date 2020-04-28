This Hand Sanitizer Spray Forms an Antimicrobial Barrier on Skin

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Hand sanitizers have such a large presence in our lives right now. We’re getting emails about them, seeing news articles about them and they’ve become one of our first searches of the day — every day. But even though their presence is always there in that sort of sense, their physical presence in our homes and pockets? Practically non-existent!

Hand sanitizer goes out of stock as soon as it hits shelves these days, and that goes for whether you’re shopping physically or digitally. Staying on top of keeping our hands clean is more important now than ever, and that says a lot considering it’s always been extremely important. Want to stock up? And not wait forever for delivery? Follow Us!

Get the Nano Pure Next Generation Hand Sanitizer (6-pack) for just $25 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 5, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This six-pack of portable sanitizing sprays is a rare and treasured find. Reviewers say it’s been so effective at keeping them from getting sick even during flu season, and that one spray lasts all day. It’s so great, people are even asking them to borrow it!

Nano Pure claims to kill 99.99% of illness-causing germs on contact, creating a germ barrier for antimicrobial protection after it dries. It’s water-based, so it’s going to feel great on your hands too. It’s vital to note that while this spray does contain 17% alcohol, the CDC recommends a sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol for effectiveness against COVID-19. Nano Pure is great to use as supplemental protection, but should not be used as your main sanitizer or in place of soap and water.

While many sanitizers have a sharp, lingering scent, this one actually has a clean smell that shoppers say is quite pleasant. On top of that, it claims to moisturize dry skin, also making it stand out from so many other sanitizers. Our favorite feature though? The fact that one purchase comes with so many bottles!

In this six-pack of sanitizers, you’ll receive two larger 1.6oz sprays, as well as four smaller 10ml sprays. If you need something portable while you’re out and about, this is it. Simply slip one into your pocket or into a small zip compartment in your bag. No more lugging around giant bottles that spill whenever they’re given the chance. It’s time to do things the Nano Pure way!

