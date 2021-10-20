These Waffle Knit Joggers Will Get You Through Chilly Nights — 40% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Waffle knits are a year-round staple, but they particularly shine during the fall and winter months. Any time we come across a waffle knit item, we immediately know it’s going to give Us the coziness we crave — and in the chillier weather, that’s essential.

While we’re pretty much covered in the tops department, we recently discovered that we were lacking waffle knit bottoms. So naturally, we were thrilled to find a pair of joggers made from one of our all-time favorite materials on sale at Nordstrom — the timing couldn’t be better!

These joggers from Socialite are comprised of a soft and stretchy waffle knit. Just the thought of wrapping our legs up in this material and relaxing on a crisp fall morning is making Us smile! These are slim-fit lounge pants that are slightly high-waisted and cuffed at the ankles, just like your standard pair of joggers. They include pockets for convenience for running errands, and an adjustable drawstring in the waistband that you can modify to your liking.

You can currently pick up these pants in three low-key shades. There’s a charcoal grey option, a pale peach pick and an off-white oatmeal hue available for the picking! The best part about these joggers is that you can score a pair for up to 40% off — which makes them far more affordable than their original price tag.

While you may not realize how elevated these bottoms are at first glance, it’s the waffle knit material that truly makes them stand out. Waffle knits are typically made from a thinner yarn which provides a softer and more flexible feel that’s incredibly comfortable. When you weave in spandex, the knit is even more sumptuous — and that’s exactly what these pants offer!

If you already own similar tops, you can create a complementary aesthetic with these pants — which is bound to rack up tons of likes on Instagram. Any one of these colors will easily match with a plethora of other shades, but you can also pick up an exact color-coordinated top and snag a monochromatic set that you’ll want to wear every day. Multiple shoppers are eyeing these pants on the Nordstrom site right now, so act fast while your size is still in stock!

