This Hooded Knit Cardigan Is Putting Cozy Blankets to Shame

When you think about true, pure comfort, what comes to mind? For Us, it’s usually floating on puffy white clouds, lying on a bed of marshmallows, sinking into a pile of shearling or cozying up on the couch with a whole bunch of blankets — which is the most realistic one of the bunch.

The issue is that unless you’re going to be glued to the couch forever, you’re bound to lose that comfort upon standing up and going out. Even a trip to the kitchen to make some more hot cocoa means the blankets are falling off, making their way to the ground as we attempt to clutch them to our bodies. Not quite true comfort. But with this wrap cardigan, it’s a concept that can soon be your reality!

Get the Felina Reyes Open Front Hooded Cardigan for just $58 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This cardigan has a super drapey, slouchy fit, but its fluid fabric isn’t so light that it’s just going to slide right off. The ultra-soft material is heavy enough to keep you warm and comfy, and the built-in sleeves mean you can make as many hot cocoas as you’d like while it stays on!

This cardigan is on the longer side, hitting around mid-thigh, and Nordstrom has it in a beautiful Butterscotch shade — a stunning hue for fall. It also has a hood and pockets! The best part about the pockets is that they were specifically included in the design “for snacks and the remote.” We feel understood. Our lazy Sundays are about to get a major upgrade!

Apart from lazy Sundays and workdays spent at home — with or without the Zoom meetings — this cardigan will also be a go-to for outdoor appearances. Wear it to a pumpkin patch of corn maze visit, or to grab coffee and enjoy it at the shop. Wear it for nighttime fire pit get-togethers or for some shoe shopping. While this piece is obviously great with leggings and slippers, it could also be such a vibe with jeans and heeled booties!

This indoor/outdoor piece aims to guarantee that you never have to have an uncomfortable day or moment again. No matter how full or empty your schedule is, or whether you’re home watching movies or out watching the sun set, it’s a staple you’ll never want to leave on the hanger. True comfort is a real thing when it comes to this Felina cardigan, and we don’t want you to miss out!

