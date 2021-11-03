These Elevated Ankle Booties Are Key for Your Fall Fashion Rotation

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What qualities do you look for while shopping for a staple pair of fall boots? We all have different senses of style, but there are those tried-and-true designs that will never look dated. When you find the right pair of shoes, you can rock them year after year without fail.

You may be wondering what we’re talking about here, which is why we would like to introduce you to these booties from Soda. They’re as classic as it gets, but their aesthetic is fresh and modern. Shoppers say that these are the boots to pick up if you want a stylish, durable and super affordable pair. What to know more? Read on for the low-down about what makes these booties truly special.

Get the Soda Jaber Ankle Boot with Lug Sole for prices starting at just $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Every single detail that went into creating these booties contributes to their stylish comfort. They have a nice, supportive block heel that measures in at just over two inches. That height is effortlessly offset by the platform on the front portion of the sole. In reality, you’ll feel like you’re wearing a much lower heel than you actually are — making them so much easier to walk in!

They’re a slip-on bootie, which is ideal for getting ready on the fly — plus, you’ll have the help of elastic panels on each side of the ankle to make them a cinch to slide on. There’s also a pull tab in the back for added assistance. You simply love to see it!

Get the Soda Jaber Ankle Boot with Lug Sole for prices starting at just $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

You currently score the boots in four different colors, all of which are made from vegan leather. There’s a traditional black pair, a black croc-embossed pair, a chestnut brown option that comes in a suede finish and a smooth chocolate brown pair. Shoppers were immediately impressed with their durability, which is particularly noteworthy given their under-$100 price point. They look just as sleek with jeans or leggings as they do with floral dresses and midi skirts! If you want a fall boot that you can rely on to nail the vibe, these shoes are a must!

See it: Get the Soda Jaber Ankle Boot with Lug Sole for prices starting at just $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Soda and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!