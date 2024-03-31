This ‘Pretty’ Sofia Vergara-Approved Faux Wrap Dress Is Only $26

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is here, and while you probably know that by now, it’s the best time to find flirty, fun pieces that fare well in warm weather. For instance, strappy sandals, shorts or skirts, you should run to your favorite store to acquire new closet favorites. Are you looking for a new spring sartorial addition? We found the prettiest faux wrap dress you’ll want to live in this spring and summer — and it’s only $26 at Walmart!

This Sofia Vergara Faux Wrap Dress with Flutter Sleeves is the perfect frock to wear throughout spring and summer because of its airiness and print! It uses a 97% polyester and 3% spandex material composition for a comfortable and stretchy option. Also, it has a cute v-neck and faux wrap design that feels modern with a hint of ‘70s inspiration.

Get the Sofia Vergara Faux Wrap Dress with Flutter Sleeves for $26 at Walmart!

To style this dress, you could pair it with heels and a daring handbag for a fashion-forward, refined look. Also, you could rock it with sandals and a cardigan for an easy spring ensemble emphasizing comfort and breeziness. Further, this dress comes in two colors and has an XS to XXXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this dress, one Walmart reviewer noted, “The Sofia Vergara Women’s Faux Wrap Dress is a well-made, affordable luxury item. It’s a very pretty and feminine luxury piece of clothing that won’t go out of style.”

Another reviewer said, “I love this dress. I got it in both colors. It fits well and makes me feel great. This dress hides my rolls and stomach. I’m in love with it! It’s a must-get.”

So, if you’re looking for a colorful dress to help you usher in spring with style, this Sofia Vergara-approved wrap dress could be your next gem!

Want to see some other options available on Walmart? Shop more dresses we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!