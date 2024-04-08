Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Oftentimes, the only thing between you and a pair of designer sunglasses is not the actual value, but the label. Designers are notorious for jacking up prices for the sake of the brand name, though the quality of their goods is just the same as less expensive pieces. These sunglasses, for example, “look designer” — but cost under $20.

A lookalike for a popular designer pair, the Sojos Retro Oval Classic Sunglasses elevate your look as soon as you put them on. According to shoppers, their sleek style “feels expensive” — but “without breaking the bank.” And on top of already being affordable, they’re also on sale right now for just $16 on Amazon.

Much like celebrity-loved styles from the ’90s, these retro sunglasses have shoppers saying they feel like they’re in “movie star mode.” This is thanks to their vintage design, which features small oval lenses and a skinny gold metal frame. On top of having a “rich-looking” style, according to this user, they also have sun-blocking lenses to help keep your eyes protected from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

It’s headline-worthy when a product has been purchased over 20,000 times in general, but for it to be purchased that many times in just one month? It might as well have a billboard in Times Square. This is the case for these sunglasses, which have skyrocketed in sales. Aside from loving their “clean and classy” look, customers like this one love that they’re “sturdy and high quality” too.

A lover of designer lookalikes myself, I’ll be shopping for these sunglasses in the gold and gray style, but they come in a black frame version and a few other lens options as well. I know these will elevate the look of all of my outfits this year, whether I’m wearing leather pants and a blouse for a night out or a silky dress for a date night. The best part is that I can now score them while they’re on sale for 20% off!

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Sojos here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!