This Mega-Flattering Swimsuit Seriously Made Our Jaws Drop

If you’ve always wanted to fully embrace your inner beach babe but haven’t felt confident enough in any of the swimsuits you’ve ever owned, today is the day we change that. Everyone deserves to feel like a goddess in their swimwear, and we know there’s a bathing suit out there for everyone that is going to send their confidence through the roof.

There’s a good chance that this SOLY HUX one-piece is exactly that swimsuit. When we saw it, we were stunned. We were almost angry that a swimsuit like this existed and we didn’t know right away. Clearly some Amazon shoppers beat us to it, considering the great reviews. But that’s okay, because our time is now. This swimsuit could make even Baywatch lifeguards jealous!

Get the SOLY HUX Sexy Criss Cross One-Piece Swimsuit for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is a one-piece that will wow among a sea of bikinis. Where do we even begin? How about that ultra-plunging V-neckline? It reaches down, down, down to the natural waist, coming to a point just above the belly button. We know a super low neckline like this can cause fit concerns, but rest assured, as this swimsuit comes with removable padded cups you can always pop in to really accent your shape!

The back of this swimsuit also dips very low, and the halter straps criss cross over the upper back. As for those extra straps you see? We’re obsessed, especially on the Brown Leopard version. This specific option has one earthy-orange half and another leopard print half, featuring actual images of leopards. The ties wrap around your waist numerous times, cinching your figure — but we love them even more on this version because of how the leopard print on the tie contrasts the solid portion, and vice versa!

You’ll find a few more variations of this swimsuit with solid colors, plus a super cool one with skinnier straps that’s half cow print and half holographic silver. There are other styles available on the same Amazon pages as well with similar details, so shop around if you’re looking for a few picks, and get ready to look and feel like the beach babe you’ve always been on the inside!

