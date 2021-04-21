21 Perfect Vacation Dresses to Wear on Your Next Trip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We’re eager to break out of our routines and take a vacation. While this dreamy getaway may not be happening tomorrow, with restrictions easing and vaccines rolling out, it could be a possibility within the next few months. Relaxing, unwinding and soaking up the sun are on the horizon!

If you’re lucky enough to be planning a safe trip this summer, you’re likely already stocking up on pieces to wear. After a long year in loungewear, it’s completely understandable! If dresses are on the agenda, look no further — we’ve rounded up a slew of fabulous finds to shop now. Keep scrolling to check out all of our favorites!

Our 21 Favorite Dresses for Your Next Vacation

Casual Daytime Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This T-shirt dress from BTFBM is a bona fide hit! We love its fitted cut, and the ruching provides a flattering, slim look.

2. We Also Love: This MITILLY sleeveless swing dress has the most adorable ruffle skirt — ideal for the beach or a picnic!

3. We Also Love: You can wear this Amoretu tunic dress during the day and dress it up for dinner as well!

4. We Also Love: This Amazon Essentials tank dress is a must-have frock that you can wear when you want to look put together and feel super comfortable!

5. We Also Love: This T-shirt dress from MEROKEETY has a built-in belt that cinches in your waist for a flattering fit!

6. We Also Love: This chiffon mini dress from Dokotoo exudes feminine style and romance!

Maxi Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The flowy skirt on this maxi dress from Milumia will look so incredible in Instagram pictures!

8. We Also Love: The high-neck halter neckline on this PRETTYGARDEN maxi gives the dress an elegant look.

9. We Also Love: The strapless look of this ultra-boho maxi from Yidarton makes it the ultimate vacay dress!

10. We Also Love: This ZESICA maxi dress comes in so many boho-chic prints. Swoon!

11. We Also Love: This simple maxi dress from VERABENDI has an off-the-shoulder neckline that shoppers love!

Cocktail Dresses

12. Our Absolute Favorite: So many Amazon reviewers agree that this Verdusa bodycon dress “fits like a glove.”

13. We Also Love: This simple Romwe skater dress has a stunning fit-and-flare design, and we adore the cascading sleeves — so chic!

14. We Also Love: This lace midi dress from ASTR the label is a go-to pick for an elegant and timeless look!

15. We Also Love: The ruffle slit on this Knitee midi dress makes it an absolute showstopper!

16. We Also Love: You’ll feel like an iconic Hollywood actress in this sleek, off-the-shoulder dress from Sarin Mathews!

Evening Dresses

17. Our Absolute Favorite: We are completely in love with the layers of tulle and the overall look of this maxi dress from Windsor — plus, it’s seriously affordable!

18. We Also Love: Reviewers say that this mermaid-style dress from GOBLES is their go-to for upscale functions!

19. We Also Love: This Ever-Pretty maxi dress has a classic off-the-shoulder neckline that you know will always look incredible!

20. We Also Love: There aren’t “enough great things” that shoppers can say about this mermaid-style, high-slit dress from WOOSEA — it’s a guaranteed hit!

21. We Also Love: This long maxi dress from IWEMEK has an incredible and versatile design!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!