Treat Yourself to This Sultry Satin Sleepwear Set for Valentine’s Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Casually dating and not ready to commit? Married? Single? No matter what your relationship status is, this year we’re celebrating ourselves for Valentine’s Day. While February 14 is famously known for making some feel less than fabulous, we’ve decided to reclaim the holiday and devote it to self-care!

Even if you’re spending it solo, why not get a little dressed up for a night-in? After all, it will still be freezing throughout most of the country — a loungewear upgrade is exactly what the doctor (or Amazon shopper) ordered. This super sultry and luxurious satin pajama set is bound to make a statement — even if it’s just for a selfie!

Get the SOLY HUX Women’s Sleepwear 4pcs Floral Lace Trim Satin Cami Pajama Set with Robe for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2021, but are subject to change.



This set comes complete with four different pieces that you can mix and match with pajamas and other comfy clothes that you already own. When you team them all together, they create the ultimate luxe look! Each set comes with a pair of lacy underwear and matching bralette, satin lace-trim shorts and an adorable robe!

If you want to stay a bit more covered up, you can rock the shorts with a basic tank and the robe on their own. Of course, you’ll achieve the most glam aesthetic when you wear all of these pieces together! This set goes above and beyond other matching sets on the market, and we’re completely obsessed.

Get the SOLY HUX Women’s Sleepwear 4pcs Floral Lace Trim Satin Cami Pajama Set with Robe for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This set is currently available in a slew of different shades and patterns — including a striped version that definitely reminds Us of something you would find for a higher price at Victoria’s Secret! These PJs are sleek, chic and the ultimate confidence-booster. It’s the perfect set to wear if you’re having date night with a special someone or just hanging with your favorite wine and a face mask.

See it: Get the SOLY HUX Women’s Sleepwear 4pcs Floral Lace Trim Satin Cami Pajama Set with Robe for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SOLY HUX and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!