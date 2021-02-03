This Lightweight Pullover Has Us Excited for Warmer Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Despite this week’s endless snow, the winter is starting to wind down — so we’re hitting pause on purchasing more heavy duty knits. With the transition into springtime on the horizon, we’re picking pieces that will have us prepared for warmer weather!

But since it’s currently cold outside, we want to snag scores that we can also use right now. That’s why we’re loving this super lightweight sweatshirt from Azokoe! You can still layer it to keep yourself toasty in the winter months, and save it to use as a simple pullover on casual days when the sun is shining.

Get the Azokoe Women’s Lightweight Drawstring V Neck Hoodie Sweatshirt for prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweatshirt is made from a soft and stretchy material that Amazon shoppers absolutely adore. It’s not as thick as a typical sweatshirt, but it’s more durable than a basic tee. The loose fit of this pullover and the exaggerated deep-V neckline are upgrades to the traditional hoodie silhouette. It offers up a laid-back vibe that can be easily styled to fit with your everyday aesthetic.

You can wear this sweater over a thermal long-sleeve top before temperatures heat up, or with a tank if it’s not as frigid. It also works as a long-sleeve top on its own, teamed with leggings, jeans, shorts or jogger sweatpants!

Interested? We thought so. This top comes in a slew of shades and patterns — 12 to be exact. If you’re still rocking the tie-dye trend, this hoodie has you covered! In fact, it just may be on track to become a new go-to garment. Oh, and did we mention how affordable this sweatshirt is? We honestly can’t find a single thing that we dislike about it!

