This Long-Sleeve Top Proves That Basics Are Anything but Boring

We use fashion to express ourselves, but there some days when we don’t feel like making a statement. You know the vibes! Sometimes, all we want to do is wear a comfortable outfit that we feel fabulous in — and usually those get-ups consist of our favorite basic pieces.

But here’s the thing: Just because they’re basic doesn’t mean they’re boring. Tops like this gem from HIYIYEZI that you can wear off-the-shoulder are the ideal example of a simple staple with some pizzazz. We love the look, and you can dress it up in a pinch to create a fancier ensemble!

Get the HIYIYEZI Women’s Long Sleeve Boat Neck Off Shoulder Blouse Top for prices starting at just $17, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top is made from a stretchy cotton material that feels like your most trustworthy tee. Cotton is a year-round fabric that’s ideal for casual dressing, and you can never have enough. This top also has a longer, tunic-style hem that works with a variety of bottoms — including leggings! Depending on how tall you are, you should be completely covered while rocking this top with athleisure pants.

As noted, this top can be worn in an off-the-shoulder style — or pushed to one side. Of course, you can also opt to wear it as a crewneck, which is incredibly versatile. You can tuck it into a pair of jeans or keep it loose, and throw on a few bold accessories to jazz it up a little. This top will also look chic with skirts and slacks — but will still be just as solid with sweats. This is the type of basic that you’ll get use from for years to come!

