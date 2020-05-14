Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Did someone say BOGO? Our ears immediately perk up whenever we get wind of one of these sales. It’s true: We can never pass up a great deal, and if you’re anything like Us, you want to know when they are happening too!

It’s like the people at Soma Intimates are reading our minds, since they just so happen to be having a BOGO sale on their bras right now. A slew of their bestsellers are up for grabs, and when you buy one of them, you’ll get the next for half-off its original price. Considering the stellar reputation these bras have, this is a seriously major discount!

Buy one bestselling bra and get your next one for 50% off from Soma — through May 16, 2020 only!

There’s no question about it — Soma has some of the best bras on the market. They put the design details that women look for at the forefront of their carefully considered bra styles. One of the standout features is the “Vanishing Back,” which completely eliminates any back bunch or bra bulge that you might get from other undergarments. This leaves you with a smooth finish, and looks perfectly seamless underneath tighter tanks and tops.

Soma has a bra available for your every need. They have envisioned a wide range of situations that require a specific type of bra — think bras you can wear to work, bralettes for casual days lazing around the house, sports bras, flirty bras that you can wear for date night and even post-surgical bras. Yes, they have literally thought of everything!

Their selection is so expansive that it can almost be overwhelming — but fear not. That’s exactly why this BOGO sale is so amazing — you don’t have to settle on just one piece, and you’ll get the chance to try another style for half the cost! Soma will automatically apply 50% off to the bra that has the lesser or equal value to your original pick at checkout.

Plus, as an added bonus, you also have the chance to get your hands on a free SomaInnofit Smart Bra sports bra with the purchase of a full-priced bra. This offer can be combined with the BOGO deal, so you just may walk away with three Soma bras for a fraction of what you would normally pay. Use code: 74355 at checkout to get the sports bra free, and take a look at the full Soma bra selection to pick out which options you like best!

