Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas Picked Out These Great Holiday Gifts





The holidays are right around the corner and we’re all starting to map out our plan of action. This season, we’re looking to give our loved ones something extra special — and as usual, Amazon has Us covered.

The retailer partnered with Something Navy founder and mega-influencer Arielle Charnas to help shoppers (like Us) deal with the overwhelming options available. Full disclosure: there is something for everyone. From shoes to suitcases, she truly never misses the mark. With that in mind, we’ve narrowed it down to five must-shop items to scoop up ASAP.

This Snuggly Slipper

It doesn’t matter who you are or where you live, the one thing everyone loves? Comfort — and you’ll get just that with this shoe. From the sheepskin-lined insole to the pretty bow tie on the top, this is bound to be a crowd-pleaser!

Grab the UGG Women’s Dakota Slipper (originally $110) now only $100, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Passport Cover

Anything related to organization may not seem like the most fun gift to give, but you can change that this year with this passport holder. It’ll provide essential protection and work double-duty as an easily identifiable piece so no one will ever misplace it.

Grab the Leminimo Leather Marble Passport Cover (originally $12) now only $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Starburst Set

Let your loved ones sparkle and shine! Turn to this adorable earring set to give them the extra accessory that’ll put every look over the top.

See it: Grab the Starburst Dangle Drop Earrings for $10 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Three-Piece Suitcase Set

Heading home for the holidays — or anywhere else? If so, turn to this three-piece set. It features three different size suitcases (naturally) — small, medium and large — and wheels to easily roll wherever you’re off to. Get one for you or share it with the entire family!

Grab the Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase PC+ABS 3 Piece Set (originally $150) now only $140, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2019, but are subject to change.

These Packing Cubes

Who can travel without travel bags? Not Us — or anyone else for that matter, which is where these travel packing cubes come in handy. They’ll provide endless storage and keep our items zipped up safely.

See it: Grab the Packing Cubes Organizer Bags (originally $22) now only $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2019, but are subject to change.

