Pajamas to Dinner? Sophie Turner Did It, So Can You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever wake up and think, “Wow, I truly do not want to change out of my pajamas”? It only happens about…every single day for Us. And sometimes, of course, we do leave those pajamas on all day — only when we have nothing on our schedule though. If we have to go out, we always change. Even when we have Zoom meetings, we at least make sure to change our top.

We always change out of our pajamas because we want to feel more fashionable and more put together than PJs allow. But maybe there is a way to make them work after all. The full set, even. No mixing and matching even necessary. Sophie Turner has inspired the people, and the people are ready to make PJ-chic the newest trend!

Get the SIORO Satin Long Sleeve Pajama Set in Dusty Orchid for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Turner was recently spotted after a dinner at celebrity-favorite restaurant Nobu Malibu with husband Joe Jonas, and her look was everything. We didn’t even realize she was wearing literal pajamas at first. She wore a silky purple set with white, open-toe heels and a white bra peeking out. She even carried a white bag to match. It was comfy-chic at its absolute finest!

Turner’s original set by Lisa Says Gah! x KJ Plumb would’ve cost you a couple hundred dollars, but it’s sold out now anyway, so we picked out this SIORO set in its place. It’s in stock, it’s under $30 and it’s just as stylish. We can already feel the outfit ideas swirling around in our brains!

Get the SIORO Satin Long Sleeve Pajama Set in Dusty Orchid for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This pajama set has a button closure down the front, a long-sleeve top and matching long pants. It also has a notched collar and a cute chest pocket. The fit is relaxed and flowy, and the waistband is elasticized. The look though? So elegant. We feel like it would be wrong to solely wear this set to sleep. It deserves to be seen!

You could recreate Turner’s look with white heels and a white bra, but don’t stop there. We could also see this set with lace-up black heeled booties and a leather jacket worn around your shoulders like a cape, a matching clutch in your hands. There are no rules, so do whatever feels the most you!

Get the SIORO Satin Long Sleeve Pajama Set in Dusty Orchid for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from SIORO here and see more sleep and lounge sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!