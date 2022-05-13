These Mega-Stylish Sandals Will Elevate Even the Simplest Summer Outfits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We absolutely love wearing sandals — showing off our pedicures, feeling the breeze on our feet, not having to deal with any laces — but the truth is, sandals are usually not as stylish as other footwear. While we can put on a pair of leather booties or suede pumps and feel automatically chic, sandals don’t necessarily have the same effect.

Some sandals, that is. We get if you want to keep it simple on beach days, perhaps, with a simple pair of flip flops, but for other occasions, why not grab a pair that’s more stylish — and with more support? SOREL has just the sandal to make it happen, and you can grab one for yourself on Amazon!

Get the SOREL Kinetic Sandals at Amazon!

These sandals stand out instantly with their cool look, but let’s get into the details so you know exactly why they’re worth the investment. First, they’re made with premium materials, using real, full-grain leather. You have a strap across the toes, as well as a hook-and-loop strap closure at the ankle. So easy. These sandals are ready to be kicked off at a moment’s notice so you can dip your feet in the pool!

These sandals are also nicely cushioned and feature a molded EVA footbed, plus a 1-inch platform EVA midsole underneath for lightweight support and shock absorption. Rocky sidewalks are no match for these shoes! You’ll also see that the midsole curves up a bit at the heel, creating a 1¾-inch wedge to really elevate things — literally!

Of course, one of the first things you’ll notice about the Kinetic sandal is SOREL’s signature scalloped tread design on the rubber outsole, which not only offers up a unique, edgy look, but offers major stability and traction. It’s the best of both worlds with this eye-catching design!

Get the SOREL Kinetic Sandals at Amazon!

These sandals are even available in 12 different colorways on Amazon. You can go for something more classic like black and white (plus a red TPU heel logo), or opt for one of the fun, retro-inspired choices with multicolor match-ups that scream ‘80s and ‘90s to Us. Or how about a snakeskin print on the upper?

One more reason why we love these sandals is that they’re shockingly versatile. They can most certainly go with a pair of shorts or some distressed jeans, or you can totally wear them with a cute summer dress! They’re wedges, after all, so trust Us when we tell you that it will work beautifully. We can see them with a midi bodycon style too, or maybe a cami and slip skirt. Up to you!

Get the SOREL Kinetic Sandals at Amazon!

Not your style? Shop more from SOREL here and check out other sandals available at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want to shop more product recommendations? Check out some of our other favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!