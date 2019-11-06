Pamper Yourself (or a Loved One) With This 10-Piece Spa Gift Set





Cold weather can be rough. Our lips are chapped, our skin is flaking and we’re so busy running around in preparation for the holidays that we haven’t taken one second to relax! We’re already beat and we still have so much time left to go. This calls for a self-care moment.

This ten-piece gift set (11 if you include the tote!) is made to soothe our souls and smooth our skin. It’s perfect for washing away the stress of the world during this chaotic time of year — and hey, it washes the away the stress of finding a perfect gift for someone too. Hint: This is it!

Get the Spa Luxetique 10-Piece Spa Gift Baskets starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

This set is just the thing to make us stop and smell the roses. Or lavender. Or vanilla. That’s right — it’s available in three different scents, and shoppers love all of them. They say the quality and value of this set are amazing and that they’re in love with every last item. Even one who said they were previously loyal to Victoria’s Secret products has officially converted to the Spa Luxetique fandom!

These sets are made with natural ingredients meant to “refresh the body and revitalize the mind and spirit,” all the while moisturizing and healing damaged skin. Essentially, we can now turn bath time into a whole spa day. Light some candles, grab a sheet mask, play some calming music and relax!

Each set includes a shower gel, a bottle of bubble bath, body lotion, body butter, two bath bombs, bath salt, hand cream, hand soap and a bath puff. Each set also comes in a matching woven tote bag, featuring circular wooden top handles, that we can take anywhere!

Grab one set for yourself to help you through the upcoming winter, and make sure to snag a few extras too. This set is perfect for when you don’t know what to get your Secret Santa recipient — or even for a best friend. Have a wedding coming up? Here’s the best gift for your bridesmaids!

The vanilla set claims to evoke a warm feeling that clarifies the mind, while the English-inspired rose set is romantic and may rejuvenate sore muscles. The lavender set, inspired by the French countryside, may also leave you with a long-lasting calm — so what are you waiting for? Start lighting those candles up!

