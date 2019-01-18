It doesn’t matter whether we are living in Tinstletown or Tribeca, there are always a handful of items that reach cult-status. So much so that for fashion lovers near and far, the same handful of items repeatedly end up recirculating everyone’s list time and time again. The piece that tops the list of every shopper’s must-have list? Leggings. Leggings are so versatile and relatable that people near and far are continuously pondering the same question: to spank or not Spanx?

The true magic of leggings is a simple fact they work for literally everyone. Call it a modern approach to the Sisterhood of Traveling Pants. But, really. When it comes to leggings regardless of the brand, style, or type — everyone (and we mean everyone) grabs them and they circulate like wildfire. Perhaps it is partly due to the celebrity support backing them. Whether it’s Kendall Jenner serving her best street style, or Jennifer Garner living her best mom life, we can’t help we realize how universal leggings are.

Think about it, what other articles of clothing can be worn to: the gym, the mall, a formal event and even on a date? Still thinking? Exactly. Nothing. Leggings have, and will always be, 100% worth the hype.

A slim black legging can transition from day to night. During the day it can be worn under a pair of tall Uggs and a comfy, oversized sweater that is appropriate for work or school. When transitioning to nighttime, leggings can easily be dressed up. Trade in the pair of Uggs for a pair of pumps, blazer and a slip dress. Easy! And think, how warm we’ll be in this outfit.

Speaking of warm. A slim style pair of black leggings is a great alternative for tights when peeking out of a mini-skirt or dress. The thicker the material of the leggings, the more they work better than thinner tights. Layering up with leggings opposed to tights is not only a trendy option but a smart route when the temperatures start to dip.

If looking for a more classic approach when wearing our favorite staple, do not underestimate the power of using a bold, bright peacoat or a tailored jacket with leggings. Pair with a cute loafer, sneaker or mule to achieve equal parts cute and chic. Together the trio creates and error-proof outfit!

Our personal favorite pair of leggings happens to be the Zappos Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Side Zip Leggings.

The classic pair can be styled in a million different ways while still remaining classic and chic. The functional zippers at the ankles offer versatile styling. They can easily be hidden with a tall riding boot or Ugg, or shown on display with some loafers and mules. The best part? The options are endless!

While we absolutely love Spanx leggings already, we can’t help but love the fit of these.

The wide, double-layer waistband shapes tummy and hips which is every shopper’s dream. More times than most, we gravitate towards a piece in our closet that is guaranteed to bring out our best selves, and this is no exception. It gives a comfortable, seamless shape that looks firm and toned all around. The leggings have a flattering length that will hit right at the ankles and make our legs look amazing. Spanx is notably known for being body-positive and giving us that extra boost of confidence, and if this isn’t case and point, what is?

Not only do these leggings fit well, they feel good! The leggings are made of a matte yarn that features a fine rib knit. So basically it feels it’s a blast from the past of our favorite childhood blanket. We must be dreaming, how is one product this good?

In terms of sizing, one reviewer recommends that they run a bit on the smaller size so perhaps sizing up could be beneficial. We’d like to point out though, a tighter size is probably to make sure that your legs look right and tight! Either way, the reviewer recommends just keeping that in mind. Noted!

The best part about the Look at Me Now Seamless Side Zip Leggings is the fact they are available in two colors.

The first option is Deep Olive which for those who are unsure about what that is exactly, we are here to help. The brownish-yet-olive hue is absolutely amazing. It is most flattering in the winter and fall months but that is not to say it wouldn’t work in warmer weather. When working with deep olive we really have the best of both worlds. Deep olive can easily transition between black or brown so it is easily matched. Perhaps pair it with a wide-brim hat and chunky knit overcoat for your most flattering fall look, yet!

The second option is black. Chic, fabulous and amazing. Dare we say more?

In order to truly understand the magic of these leggings, reviewers suggest slipping into a pair to live your best life.

See it: Grab a pair of Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Side Zip Leggings (originally $75) now $53 at Zappos! Not your style? Check out other Spanx pieces on sale at Zappos!

