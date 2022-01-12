Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy New Year to Us! The holidays may be over, but we’ll never stop shopping — especially when we stumble upon exclusive savings. Searching for some slimming shapewear? Right now, Spanx is offering jaw-dropping deals and discounts on select styles. Browse bestselling pieces from the beloved brand, from bodysuits to bottoms. Thanks, Spanx! Read on to shop our 7 favorite finds from this virtual sale.

7 Best Spanx 2022 Deals Right Now

1. Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: Hit the gym or the grocery store in these versatile high-waisted leggings, complete with pockets! Designed with smoothing technology for sleek support, these Every.Wear Knockout Leggings are a total knockout — originally $110, now just $77!

Check out more women’s leggings on sale here!

2. Bodysuits

Our Absolute Favorite: This neutral tank pairs perfectly with high-waisted pants or underneath a sheer top. Made with super-soft fabric, the Suit Yourself Scoop Neck Tank Bodysuit is anything but basic — originally $68, now just $48!

Check out more women’s bodysuits on sale here!

3. Sports Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: For sale in four fun patterns, this sports bra features dig-free straps and quick-dry comfy fabric. Engineered to support low-intensity workouts, the Printed Low Impact Sports Bra is a workout winner — originally $48, now just $34!

Check out more women’s bras on sale here!

4. Tees

Our Absolute Favorite: We just discovered our new go-to T-shirt. Featuring breathable, sweat-wicking fabric, this Look at Me Now Seamless Tee is an everyday essential — originally $68, now just $48!

Check out more women’s tees on sale here!

5. Shorts

Our Absolute Favorite: Just like the Destiny’s Child song, these bike shorts are bootylicious! Featuring a contoured waistband and sculpting performance fabric, this Active Bike Short is a flattering fitness must-have — originally $62, now just $43!

Check out more women’s shorts on sale here!

6. Tanks

Our Absolute Favorite: Cool off during a sweat sesh in the Look at Me Now Seamless Tank. This breathable, sweat-wicking top is our top choice — originally $58, now just $41!

Check out more women’s tanks on sale here!

7. Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: With spring right around the corner, prepare for warmer weather with these transitional pants. Available in white, olive green and cream, the Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant features a flattering fit, buttery soft fabric and a slight flare — originally $128, now just $90!

Check out more women’s pants on sale here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!