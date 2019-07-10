The Best Smoothing Shapewear to Keep You Cool in Hot Summer Weather





Summer is all about losing the layers and finally letting ourselves feel free and enjoy the sunshine on our bare skin. So why are our miniskirts and dresses still hanging in our closet, totally untouched? Maybe our confidence level is not quite where we were hoping it would be, or maybe the fit just doesn’t seem quite right. Before we give up and grab the donation bag, though, there’s something we’re going to want to try!

The SPANX Thinstincts Mid-Thigh Short is the shapewear that’s going to turn that untouchable dress into our favorite go-to piece. With a targeted shaping and breathable fabric, these shorts became an instant fan favorite, and we’re not even going to believe how good we look in them when we try them on for the first time!

Shoppers say these bestselling shorts are “exactly what [they’ve] been looking for” to make summertime dressing a breeze. And we mean breeze, because the lightweight microfiber in these shorts allows fresh air to flow in and out to prevent sweat and discomfort!

These shorts have a specially engineered shaping panel at the lower stomach to provide extra smoothing control all the way up to the belly button. Don’t worry, because the waistband is perfectly smooth and won’t stick out at all underneath our clothes! The hem hits at mid-thigh, so we’ll see extra thigh and glute support, as well. These shorts are a “two” on SPANX’s shaping level scale, emulating a “firm hug” that may conceal bumps, cinch our waist and help our clothes to fit better!

One thing we absolutely love about these SPANX shorts is that they have no elastic. Seriously! This means no uncomfortable pinching or squeezing. Just an all-over smoothed-out and streamlined silhouette that only accentuates our best features!

These shorts also have a cotton gusset at the bottom, meaning we can totally ditch wearing an extra layer of panties underneath. Not only do we appreciate ditching the extra layer in the hot summer heat, but we love how it eliminates what SPANX refers to as VPL: Visible Panty Lines!

Because the goal is to keep this shapewear our own little secret, it’s available in two colors: Very Black and Soft Nude. This way, if we’re wearing something more on the sheer side, we can pick whichever color will blend in better!

These shapewear shorts are, of course, a perfect choice for short dresses, and skirts, but they’re also excellent for wearing underneath clingy pieces as well, such as fancy satin dresses or even biker shorts!

SPANX was born when its founder, Sara Blakely, was desperate for a smoothing solution under some white pants before a party back in 1998. Back then, she had cut up a pair of pantyhose to solve her problem, but thanks to her sacrifice and ingenious idea, we can now achieve an even better, more comfortable, and more confidence-boosting effect with these Thinstincts shorts!

These shorts are a superb choice for summer, but we shouldn’t let that limit us! We can wear them all year round. Don’t feel stifled by winter layers and baggy tees. We can keep it cute whenever we want to! And hey, if we’re a little chilly, there are always SPANX bodysuits and capris, too!

