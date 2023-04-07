9 Best Deals on Sculpting and Shaping Styles From the Spanx Spring Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spanx on sale? Say less! If you’re like Us, then you’re also obsessed with the cult-favorite brand’s signature shapewear. How can you not be? Spanx is always there to save the day with sculpting styles that suck Us in! But if you’re only familiar with the original undergarments, then you need to try the rest of the retail options. From leggings to tops, all of the clothing is comfy, cute and flattering!

Right now, Spanx is offering major deals on a wide variety of apparel. We picked out nine looks that will be on regular rotation in our spring wardrobe. A little bit of sportswear, a little bit of streetwear. Happy shopping!

Stretch Twill Cargo Joggers

Cargo is one of the top trends of 2023! Stay up to date with these comfortable cargo joggers. Designed with a relaxed fit, these pull-on pants have hidden tummy shaping and four-way stretch.

Was $128 On Sale: $90 You Save 30% See It!

Perfect Length Top, Dolman 3/4 Sleeve

What makes this top the perfect length, you ask? It’s the ideal proportion to pair with leggings! This cozy crewneck covers your front and booty, so you can rock it from the gym to the grocery store.

Was $68 On Sale: $48 You Save 29% See It!

Booty Boost Active Splatter Floral 7/8 Leggings

Florals for spring! Spring is in bloom, so embrace the new season with these colorful floral leggings. Bonus: there’s a built-in booty lift!

Was $98 On Sale: $69 You Save 30% See It!

Bra-llelujah! Unlined Full Coverage

You’ll be shouting “Bra-lellujah!” from the rooftops when you try this soft and supportive bra! The dig-free straps are stretchy, and the all-hosiery back smooths out lumps and bumps.

Was $68 On Sale: $48 You Save 29% See It!

Jean-Ish Ankle Leggings

Part jeans, part leggings, these comfy pants feature secret core shaping technology for tummy control. Bye-bye, muffin top! Hello, new favorite jeans!

Was $98 On Sale: $69 You Save 30% See It!

Leather-Like Jogger

Faux-leather pants are our favorite way to spice up an outfit without going overboard. These leather-like joggers tone your tummy with shaping panels. Available in sizes XS to 3X!

Was $168 On Sale: $118 You Save 30% See It!

The Get Moving Exercise Short

Now that it’s finally warm out, we can’t wait to go for a run in these exercise shorts! Featuring a fun pattern, these sweat-wicking sculpting shorts will keep you cool while giving your booty a boost. There’s also UPF 50+ protection and back pockets!

Was $68 On Sale: $48 You Save 29% See It!

Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings

Upgrade your everyday black leggings with this seamless style from Spanx! These high-rise sculpting leggings are sweat-wicking, breathable and stylish.

Was $88 On Sale: $62 You Save 30% See It!

Look at Me Now Seamless Tank

This seamless racerback tank is perfect for a sweat sesh! This breathable top is sweat-wicking, body-skimming and anti-chafing.

Was $58 On Sale: $41 You Save 29% See it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

