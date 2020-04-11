These Slip-On Mule Sneakers From Sperry Are 25% Off at Nordstrom

Fact: Slip-on shoes are magical. Whether we need to run errands in simple sandals or hit the town in a sleek pair of heels, there is always an option available that you can simply slide into. It’s truly the easiest way to put on a shoe before stepping outside!

And now, there are even sneakers that you can pick up in this handy style too! Why deal with the hassle of tying and untying your kicks when you can throw some on in seconds? As an added bonus, this pair from Sperry is absolutely ideal for the spring and summer seasons.

Get the Sperry Crest Vibe Mule (originally $60) on sale with free shipping for just $45, available at Nordstrom!

Everyone who knows and loves the classic Sperry brand will immediately fall in love with these adorable slip-on sneakers. All you have to do is place your foot into these bad boys are you’re totally good to go! They come with a memory foam insole so that your feet will feel comfortable all day long. The signature rawhide-leather laces will stay firmly in place so that the fit of these shoes won’t loosen as you go about your tasks.

These shoes are made from a canvas material and come in five different colors — all of which are dreamy choices for the upcoming warmer months. There’s a pale blue, a light pink, a light yellow and a washed grey shade — as well as a funky printed-plaid design!

The heel on these sneakers appear thicker than a pair of average tennis shoes, giving it a slight platform edge — which is seriously trending at the moment! Another thoughtful touch that we love? The plaid pair has a solid insole, while the solids have a coordinating plaid print on the insole. It’s delicate, contrasting details like this that make Us appreciate a pair of shoes at a higher level!

Creating comfort and ease in our lives is of upmost importance — and when it comes to shoes, this rule is no exception. Honestly, there’s nothing quite like the freedom of an open sandal or mule, so it’s thrilling that sneakers have gotten with the program. We may just have to add these Sperrys to our footwear rotation — especially at this price!

