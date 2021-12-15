We Actually Can’t Believe How Stylish These Lug-Sole Rain Boots Are

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When you picture rain boots, you probably have a similar vision as Us. They’re the clunky, heavy, rubbery, maybe even monstrous creations you stuff way into the back of your closet and only grab when absolutely necessary. We know some people just choose to forgo them entirely. There was a point in our lives when we’d rather step in a puddle in canvas sneakers than wear rain boots!

Realistically though, rain boots can be game-changers — especially if you’re planning on being out all day. What many people do is wear them but bring an extra pair of shoes to change into once they get inside. That gets annoying (and heavy) fast. We’d much prefer to just wear a pair that’s actually cute enough to leave on all day. But does that pair exist? The answer is yes, and it’s on Zappos!

Get the Sperry Torrent Chelsea Boot for just $80 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Sperry is widely known for its boat shoes, but just because summer’s far away doesn’t mean the brand doesn’t have other stunning and functional footwear options to offer. These rain boots just about blew Us away when we saw them. These are the kind of shoes we actually want to wear around town — even when it’s not raining!

These boots are Chelsea style with a wide collar, heel pull loop and stretchy paneling at the sides for an easy on and off. They have a sleek, waterproof upper, plus a round toe. Inside is a cozy micro-fleece lining, which we love for winter. So warm! That means these boots will also be perfect even when the sidewalks are slushy from snowfall!

Also inside the boot is a removable memory foam footbed, which is obviously a win in the comfort department. Back on the outside you’ll find a somewhat tall midsole adding to the trendy platform effect of the exceptionally stylish lugged outsole. Lug soles are very in right now, and they’re obviously so important for providing traction on rain boots!

Reviewers are calling these boots “super comfortable” and “so cute,” noting how they “already want them in another color.” Luckily, there are currently five available, and they’re way, way cool. The black version with a purple outsole and lining was what first drew us in, but we equally love the grey with neon green accents. Prefer something a little less colorful? Grab an entirely black version. You could also go for grey or olive with white midsole stripes and a gum sole look!

Whichever boot (or boots) suit your fancy, we say to add it to your cart ASAP. Some sizes are going fast — and we’re not surprised. Rainy days just became so much more stylish!

