



We love every kind of handbag and our dream is to one day have a full walk-in closet dedicated to them (here’s looking at you, Kylie Jenner). Shoulder bags, crossbodies, totes, backpacks, clutches — bring ’em all on! While we’d love to come home to a closet full of bags, though, it’s a different story when we’re heading out. Just one should do the trick — the lightest one we can hold that will carry all of our must-haves for the day. When we have a schedule packed with different events, however, we often find ourselves bringing two or three so we have one to fit each setting!

For example, if we’re going sightseeing, a backpack is ideal for comfort and practicality — but if we’re immediately headed out to dinner afterward without a stop back at the hotel, we’d rather not bring a backpack to a nice restaurant. It’s not like we’re going to tote around bags with five straps in each hand to make sure we always have the right one ready. Instead, we’re going to go for this three-in-one from Steve Madden!

See it: Get the Steve Madden Jacki Convertible Backpack (originally up to $72) starting at just $38 with code SAVE at Macy’s! Extra savings end October 14, 2019.

This Jacki Convertible Backpack was already 30% off, but with Macy’s Columbus Day sale event, we can now save an extra 20% off the already marked-down sale price. We were thrilled to find the Jacki as part of this sale, since it not only impressed Us at first sight, but also captured the hearts of the reviewers who are now its happy owners. They say it’s simultaneously “beautiful” and “adorable” and that the “really soft” material is no doubt “high quality.”

They agree that it’s “perfect for traveling and day-to-day use,” one calling it “the best thing” they brought on a recent European vacation. Another listed out just a few of the daily essentials they can fit inside, including “a small water bottle, wallet, keys, glasses, lipstick” and more!

See it: Get the Steve Madden Jacki Convertible Backpack (originally up to $72) starting at just $38 with code SAVE at Macy’s! Extra savings end October 14, 2019.

This mini bag has adjustable clip straps that we can play around with, transforming it from a backpack, to a crossbody, to a handheld carry bag. Why carry around extra bags when this one can do it all? It’s even available in three variations: black, white and leopard!

This hands-free bag has a textured leather look and feel, with one exterior zip pocket, a double-zip closure for the main compartment and a zip pocket on the inside for even more storage and organization heaven. The sale on this Steve Madden beauty only lasts a few days, so don’t miss out! There’s no other accessory you’ll use (and love) more!

See it: Get the Steve Madden Jacki Convertible Backpack (originally up to $72) starting at just $38 with code SAVE at Macy’s! Extra savings end October 14, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more from Steve Madden here and other sale bags available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!