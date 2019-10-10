Add a Touch of Glam to Your Everyday Style With This 50%-Off Wrap Top





When we’re looking to give our wardrobe a makeover (which, let’s be real, is at least once a month), we get serious about it. That means we’re not just perusing through sale emails or lazily skimming racks at the mall — we’re rushing straight to the goldmine. Why waste our time disappointing ourselves with brands that let us down over and over again when we know Topshop has exactly the treasures we’ve been searching for?

This time, we’d say we’ve not only struck gold, but platinum too. This wrap top is seriously powerful enough to make over our entire wardrobe all by itself. And if we manage to grab it in multiple colors, we’ll be set and satisfied with our closet for a long time to come. For 50% off, we know that’s our best bet!

We fell hard for this Buckle Wrap Top the moment we spotted it on Nordstrom’s website, so it wasn’t surprising to see that it had so many adoring reviews. Shoppers say it’s “the perfect mix of basic and easy with a touch of glam,” which is music to our ears. The tune continues with high note after high note as shoppers describe it as “very flattering,” “just lovely” and “so cute.” One called the material “luxurious,” noting how it doesn’t wrinkle, and another excitedly said that Topshop hit it “out of the ballpark” with this piece. One shopper summed up the general concept of this top perfectly, calling it a “wardrobe extender” since it will bring so many new outfit possibilities into our lives!

This is a relaxed wrap style top with draping, kimono-style short sleeves that reach down to the elbow. It has a surplice V-neckline and a cropped silhouette, with an accent buckle holding the fabric in place on the bottom left side, letting a strip stylishly hang down to mid-thigh. On the back, the hem is elasticized to maintain structure, which is especially perfect for when we want to pair this piece with high-waisted bottoms.

This top is super flowy, and we want to go with the flow — wherever it goes! We love that even though it has such a loose and easy fit, it’s stunningly elegant and has us looking majorly put together even after the roughest of slumbers. That goes for any color we choose, and there are five to pick from!

There are three solids: Black, Ivory and Rose. Act quickly on the Ivory and Rose — they’re selling fast! Luckily there are also two striped versions we love, love, love: Tan Multi and Navy Blue. Both have alternating white stripes and a lighter buckle to match the vibe. The best part? All five are part of this 50% off deal!

If you think some of these tops are too summery for the season, think again. They can easily be transitioned throughout the changing weather, and reviewers are even handing out tips. One said they love to layer theirs over a black turtleneck top, and we’re dying to pair it with a skirt and some thigh-high boots this fall. Simple! Now all we have to do is order it and make sure we have a free hanger ready (or five)!

