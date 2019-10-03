These Stylish Steve Madden Sneakers Secretly Give You Some Extra Height





Wedge sneakers definitely had a moment back in the day. In fact, at one point in time (circa 2012), they were the must-have shoe that practically everyone wanted to own. They were embellished, had a girly athletic look and were definitely the shoe of the year. As time has gone on they’ve become less popular than they once were, but lately the wedge sneaker has been making a bit of a comeback.

The wedge sneakers that we’re seeing today have a different look than the ones we saw in 2012. They can come in the form of a chunky dad-sneaker style or a more gender-neutral athletic look. But these days the idea is to make the wedge less noticeable, and not as prominent as it was in the former iterations of this style of sneaker. Luckily, we found the perfect pair of wedge sneakers that give you extra height in the slyest of ways.

See it: Get the Steve Madden Wrangle wedge sneakers for $92, available on Zappos!

These Steve Madden wedge sneakers are seriously stealthy, and cute to boot! They can give anyone that wears them the extra lift that they desire without sacrificing comfort. Upon first glance you might not be able to tell that there’s actually a wedge hidden in the heel, and that’s exactly what we adore about them!

But the hidden heel isn’t the only thing that we love about these sneakers. They offer up the perfect casual look that works for everyday wear. You can pair them with a simple pair of jeans, or make them look a bit fancier and wear them with a dress or skirt. They’re a versatile sneaker, which is one of the most important qualities we look for when shopping for shoes.

Another thing that we love about these sneakers is the comfort level that they offer up, while still giving extra height as if we’re wearing a pair of heels. They come outfitted with a lightly padded footbed and are designed in a slip-on style for ultimate ease. All you have to do is slide your feet right in and you’re ready to go in just a couple of seconds! Any time we can shave off a couple of seconds from our morning routines, we most certainly will take advantage of it.

These wedge sneakers come in three different amazing colors to choose from, and each can serve up a different feel. The black pair are the chicest version, that can most easily work with a more formal outfit. The taupe color definitely gives off a more casual vibe, while the snakeskin printed pair are perfect for a bold and trendy look.

Shoppers are obsessed with the comfort and style that these wedge sneakers give them. They’re calling them “extremely comfortable,” “super flattering” and say they “can’t recommend these enough.” One shopper said that they “have worn them all day and couldn’t be more satisfied” with how their feet feel in these sneakers.

One reviewer said that these sneakers “have quality, style and comfort,” and that after buying them twice they’re “even considering a third purchase!” Another said that after buying the taupe pair they “just had to get them in black.” Knowing that some of these reviewers are repeat buyers definitely bodes well for them, and we’re absolutely sold on these Steve Madden wedge sneakers!

