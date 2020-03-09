This Top-Rated ‘Miracle’ CC Serum Shows Stubborn Skin Who’s Boss

Our face may be a part of us, but that unfortunately doesn’t mean it necessarily likes to work with us. Our brain begs it to even out and clear up, but our skin just looks the other way with a “hmph.” We’re stuck together though, so what can we do? We think it’s time for a new approach.

Our skin might need some convincing to respect our feelings on it, but you know what? That’s fine. It can be as stubborn as it wants to. It doesn’t matter anymore, because with this color-correcting serum at our side, no one will even be able to tell!

Get the stila One Step Color-Correcting Facial Serum for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This CC serum is made to prime, color-correct, brighten and nourish skin all at once, making it both skincare and makeup. That means while you’ll see instant temporary results, it may also help to totally clear up and even out your skin in the long-term too. It’s “supercharged” with stila’s Youth Revival blend, featuring 15 nurturing vitamins, minerals and antioxidants so as time goes, you may realize you won’t even need color-correcting anymore!

Shoppers are calling this a miracle product, with hundreds and hundreds leaving glowing reviews. They love its triple-swirled helix system, not only because it’s super pretty, but because they no longer have to layer primer after primer onto their skin to address all of their insecurities. They’re truly blown away by the results, and some say it evens out their skin so well that they wear it sans foundation. They say it has a gorgeous blurring effect and keeps shine and oil away all day, making it a daily holy grail. Simply the vast amount of different improvements they’ve seen has been incredible. It’s helped with red blotches, blemishes and dark circles, and one shopper even said it healed their bad sunburn overnight!

This CC serum contains three pigments that work together to target basically every skin concern. The green pigment may neutralize redness, helping to conceal blemishes and spots, while the lavender pigment may energize sallow skin. Last is the peach pigment, which may brighten and illuminate skin, helping with hyperpigmentation!

To use this serum, simply apply after finishing up your skincare routine, before any makeup. Apply a pea size amount to your face using either your fingers or a brush, then follow up with any other products if you wish. Check out the Illuminate and Prime versions on the same Amazon page if you’re looking for something more specific — and enjoy finally showing your skin who’s boss!

