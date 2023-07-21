Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every beauty maven loves a good eyeliner. Whether you’re in search of the perfect wing or just want to tightline your peepers, eyeliner can really take any makeup look from standard to spectacular. However, it can be tough finding an eyeliner with the perfect combination of color, durability, and ease of use.

Well, search no longer! Our makeup-bag savior is here — and its name is Stila. The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, to be exact.

Get the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner has everything (cue “Stefon” voice): multiple color options, extreme matte finish, intense pigmentation, long-lasting waterproof power and an easy pen-style application that works well for beauty novices and makeup experts alike. There are 8 eyeliner colors available to choose from on Amazon: Alloy, Dark Brown, Intense Jade, Intense Labradorite, Intense Smoky Quartz, Midnight, Snow and of course, the classic Intense Black. All varieties come in pen form with a precise felt marker-like tip, perfect for both thin, precise lines and bold, dramatic strokes. The important thing is that, as the brand says, you can expect “the perfect line, every time”—no skipping, smudging or pulling. We find the Original version of this eyeliner pen to be perfect for most looks, but if you’d like an even more precise option, check out the Dual-Ended or Micro-Tip versions!

Stay All Day does just what it promises: it glides on and stays put through sweat, all-day wear and even a splash of water. No smudging, either — this eyeliner dries fast and sticks around until it’s time to break out the makeup remover. Many reviewers find it easier to apply than wand-style eyeliner, as it’s very similar to using a regular pen or pencil. “I was a failure at eyeliner until I used this,” said one happy Amazon customer. “You can make a very thin line or build up to a bolder line. Very easy to control.”

Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is a smash-hit across the internet, and has earned nearly 20,000 5-star reviews from satisfied buyers on Amazon alone. One wrote, “[It’s] a game-changer for anyone who struggles to find an eyeliner that lasts all day…extremely impressed with its staying power and performance. The formula is waterproof and smudge-proof, which means it stays put even through crying eyes or humid weather.” The satisfied shopper added, “The applicator is also excellent — it’s thin and precise, making it easy to create a variety of looks from a thin line to a dramatic wing. It’s also easy to control, which is important when working with liquid eyeliner.” Many reviewers also called it their “go to” and “all-time favorite” liquid eyeliner pen.

Want to give it a shot? It’s as easy as pie: shake well to get the liquid ready to use, sweep the pen across the lash line, create whatever look you’re craving — use the tip for a thin, clean line, the side for a thicker, bolder stroke — and that’s pretty much it! If you need to sharpen a wing, we recommend a pointed Q-tip for the job.

Grab Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner and you’ll be ready for anything this summer, from historic heat to happy tears.

