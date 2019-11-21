



If you’re anything like Us, you’ve probably started to realize you don’t have time to brush your hair — let alone style it! It’s a story we all know far too well, right? From hectic schedules to days that just seem to fly by, we can’t help but wonder if we’ll ever find a solution!

The short answer? We’re never going to stop being so busy — so as overwhelmed beauty enthusiasts, we have to figure out the next best thing! It’s all about scheduling smarter — and finding shortcuts where we can. Introducing the secret weapon.

Grab the TYMO Hair Straightening Brush (originally $70) now with prices starting at just $50 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 21, 2019, but are subject to change.

The TYMO Hair Straightening Brush is a complete game-changer in our books. It’s actually designed to look like a typical hair brush — except it’s not! Here, this two-in-one provides damage-free styling and straight, silky-smooth hair. Impressive, right?

This straightening brush contains a Double Ionic Generator that provides 6 billion ionic for hair. Not sure what that means? Fear not! It basically just means that when those 3D plates start to heat up, the device will provide soft luxurious locks, reducing breakage and damage by up to 80%. Yes, we’re aware that’s pretty major — and so are the shoppers who have already purchased it!

Reviewers dealing with “messy, frizzy and curly” hair were seriously impressed. This brush was a “total time saver” and many said it worked “in minutes.” Many of them were in awe over the “magazine [like] sleek and stylish” look that’s achieved.

One happy shopper said it “worked wonders” on her “thick and stubborn hair,” and another said she “noticed absolutely no breakage.” This is perfect for many reasons, but above all, the fact that it will save time is essential. If you’re looking to achieve high style while living their life on-the-go, this could be the straightener to get the job done!

