Beat the Heat in Style With These 17 Strappy Summer Tops

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One piece of fashion advice we always hear (and give) is to layer, layer, layer. And in the fall and winter, we do just that. We slip on turtlenecks, jackets, sweaters, coats, scarves, hats, etc. The more layers, the chicer. So what happens when the weather heats up?

While layering is one way to stay stylish, it’s not the only way! We have more than one trick up our sleeves. When the temperatures start to rise higher and higher, you won’t be catching Us in coats and sweaters. We’ll be wearing stylish, strappy summer tops instead! Want to see some examples — and better yet, buy them for yourself? Check out our picks below!

Black Strappy Tops

1. We zeroed in on this Newchoice top as soon as we saw it. It gives you the off-the-shoulder look but with straps creating their own pseudo V-neckline. And those fluttery sleeves! Obsessed!

2. Simple in the front, stunning and strappy in the back — this Famulily cami is going to be collecting compliments non-stop!

3. This tie-dye stripe NILOUFO top is like a cold shoulder tee, but the criss-cross straps accenting those cutouts make it stand out above the rest!

4. This Sarin Mathews top has a classic tank look but adds on straps at the neckline for an instant outfit upgrade!

White Strappy Tops

5. This one-shoulder iGENJUN tunic top has effortlessly-chic vibes with its slouchy fit and three skinny straps on the otherwise bare shoulder!

6. This flowy, double-strap Feager cami is lovely and elegant with its crochet lace — and it’s a great way to get the layered look without actually layering!

7. This Mippo gym tee adds one strap just below the back of the neck, plus a twist at the lower back so you can show off a strappy sports bra underneath!

Blue Strappy Tops

8. This ombré tie-dye SMALNNIE tee has criss-cross straps at the chest, making it even cooler than it already was!

9. You could certainly wear this Evercute bra top for working out, but the strappy design in back is so cool and unique, we’d be pairing it with skirts and denim shorts too!

10. How about a strap across the stomach instead of up at the neckline or back? That’s what this one-shoulder PRETTODAY tank (very successfully) does!

Nude Strappy Tops

11. Ready to head back to the clubs? Make sure to bring this MINGSEECESS bandage top with you. The entire thing is pretty much straps and it’s going to turn every head in the building!

12. Stick with a minimal cropped cami look with this GirlsUpto top, but with a little bit of spice in back as the extra straps form an eye-catching racerback effect!

13. Looking for a looser strappy look? With mesh panels, this bell sleeve LookBookStore blouse makes it happen!

Patterned/Colorful Strappy Tops

14. How cool are the strappy cutouts on the short sleeves on this Blooming Jelly tie-dye tee?

15. This SweatyRocks camo cami has a mega-cool allure to it with its strappy neckline details!

16. This rose-covered Zeagoo peplum cami has double straps that seriously stand out, especially in back!

17. This OUGES leopard bra top is another great pick for working out in strappy style or for wearing casually on a hot day. It’s moisture-wicking!

