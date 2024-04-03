Get Kendall Jenner’s Throwback Capri Legging Look for Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you thought capri leggings had gone the way of the dinosaur, guess what: they’re back! And they came from a bit of a surprising place: Kendall Jenner. She’s brought the trend to the forefront of our minds in the biggest way, as she just rocked them in a recent Instagram post.

But while Kendall’s capris aren’t exactly budget material (and she’s rocking them like no other could), that doesn’t mean you can’t steal her look. In fact, capri leggings are pretty easy to come across, especially since they’re a fun way to keep cool and accessorize if you don’t want to wear pants, shorts, a skirt, or a dress – they’re like shorts, but slightly longer! They rock!

Get the Stretch is Comfort Capri Leggings for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you want to get a pair for yourself without taking out a second mortgage, you can head to Amazon and grab the Stretch is Comfort Capri Leggings for just $18. Not only does “less than $20” sound good when you’re buying leggings, but you can get these in a rainbow of colors. That way they can match just about any outfit you have, and more!

Pair your new leggings with a crop top that looks like something Kendall might wear, and you can steal her athleisure look. And you’ll still be able to afford rent and all those other essentials.

We kid, but these might be the best affordable capri legging alternatives you’ll find right now, so snap them up if this is the look you’re going for!

