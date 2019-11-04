2,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With These Pants (Nearly 60 Variations!)





There is no way we would ever see an item with thousands of reviews online and just let it pass Us by. We know better than that. Even if the item looks simple, we know there must be something more behind it. A regular pair of jeans wouldn’t typically make us do a double-take, for example — but when we think about all of the issues we’ve had with denim over our lifetime, we know a top-rated pair is not to be taken for granted!

These pants are the latest to catch our eye. Or should we say capris? Or Bermuda shorts? Actually, it’s all three! There are nearly 60 variations of these bottoms and shoppers just keep coming back for more. It can be so difficult to find what we think are the simplest things. A quality pair of jeans can be harder to find than an evening gown sometimes. But don’t fret, because it’s about to become so easy!

Get the Hybrid Hyper Ultra-Stretch Comfy Skinny Pants, Capris or Bermudas starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say all versions of these Hybrid bottoms are incredibly comfortable. They love how the waistband doesn’t squeeze their stomach, but instead flatters, so much so that they’re completely ditching their suffocating shapewear. They say that even when their size fluctuates, these stretchy pants still manage to fit — that’s why one shopper even equated them to the famous jeans from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants!

Shoppers want a pair of these in every single color, and we say more power to them — though they might need to invest in another wardrobe to fit everything!

These bottoms are made of a cotton-blend fabric, the hyper stretch material offering “extreme comfort.” They have a mid-rise silhouette and a skinny fit. You may want to compare them to jeggings, but there’s one big difference. These bottoms have real pockets, both in front and back, and a real zip-fly-and-button closure. The pockets are even generously sized, as reviewers have pointed out!

There are so many colors available to choose from, from blues and blacks to dusty roses and mints. Make sure to check them all out — there are even plaid and rhinestone versions hiding toward the bottom of the dropdown list!

